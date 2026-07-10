Marriott: Jump at chance to see Frog and Toad

LINCOLNSHIRE – Marriott Theatre for Young Adults presents the musical A Year with Frog and Toad, based on the Arnold Lobel children’s books.

Filled with timeless lessons about friendship, the production runs through Aug. 9.

The 60-minute musical journey is directed and choreographed by Elizabeth Romero, with musical direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan Nelson.

Each performance will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the cast.

“I believe Frog and Toad is a story about the adventure of friendship – the way it can simultaneously evolve each day, yet remain steadfast through the test of time,” Romero said. “As the seasons change, so do we as individuals – we grow, we learn, we face challenges, we overcome fears, and hopefully develop into the best versions of ourselves.

“But for all we change, having a constant friend by our side to share in the trials and achievements, makes the journey all the sweeter. I hope this show can help remind us of the beauty of friendship and demonstrate the importance of sharing kindness and respect with others. After all, joy among friends and family is meant to be shared year-round.”

The production of A Year with Frog and Toad stars Karl Hamilton as Toad, Jason Richards as Frog, Marta Bady as Turtle, Sunnie Eraso as Mouse, and Tommy Rivera-Vega as Snail. Understudies include Abraham Dietz-Green; Teddy Gates, who will be Toad beginning July 31; and Teah Kiang Mirabelli.

The Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences team is led by Katie Johannigman, associate artistic director; Margot Frank, associate director & choreographer; Wynn Lee, scenic design; Christina Leinicke, costume designer; Conchita Avitla, lighting designer; Michael Daly, sound designer; Cecilia Chan, props designer; Miguel Armstrong, wig, hair and makeup designer; and Kat Barrett, stage manager.

A Year With Frog and Toad runs at 10 a.m. most Thursdays through Sundays. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 8.

Visit www.marriotttheatre.com or call 847-634-0200 for the show schedule. Tickets are $18.75 (plus tax and handling fees). Group discounts are available on orders of 20 or more tickets. Free parking is available at all performances. A Year with Frog and Toad is presented through arrangement with Music Theatre International. Marriott Theatre is at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire.