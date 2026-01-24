Morton Arboretum spends next weekend doused in chocolate

Chocolate lovers will want to make their way to the Morton Arboretum next weekend.

Twenty-six vendors will coat the Visitors Center of the Lisle nature hub with their offerings for Chocolate Weekend.

“Everything has some tie to chocolate – from toffee and artisan chocolate to soaps,” said Kate Fitzgerald, special events planner at the arboretum.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, individuals can sample and learn about chocolate with admission to the arboretum. Some programs require an extra charge due to tastings, but many of the programs are free.

Arboretum members have the option to attend a preview event from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 30 (for $25), giving them an exclusive first look at some of vendors’ offerings.

“Some things tend to sell out,” Fitzgerald said as a reason members may want to consider attending the preview.

She noted the weekend provides some education on chocolate leading up to the sweet treat’s showcase holiday.

In the time leading up to Valentine’s Day, the program provides information on what it takes for cocoa beans to flourish and the process that converts the beans into chocolate.

“We look at the world conservation of rain forests; and we have a fun time looking at chocolate,” Fitzgerald said. “It is a great way to highlight the care of trees.”

She noted that the arboretum does not have any trees producing the beans due to the Midwest climate.

Chocolate Weekend is a weekend expo celebrating all things chocolate. Visitors can sample and shop an array of chocolate confections and chocolate-inspired items made by local artisans and chocolatiers, and learn about chocolate through presentations led by cacao experts.

Events and programs explore chocolate from bean to bar, as well as addressing sustainability and global cacao traditions.

“We are offering a range of classes for guests to learn about the world of chocolate,,” Fitzgerald said.

A chocolatier from Guatemala will talk about the ancestral practice of growing the beans and turning them into chocolate. The speaker’s appearance is made possible by an arboretum partnership with North Central College.

Fitzgerald said people who love chocolate will not be disappointed with the event’s offerings.

“You will not leave empty-handed,” the arboretum staffer said. “There is so much to choose from, and you are supporting local businesses in what is typically a slow time of year.

“We have great businesses, and you can pick up Valentine’s Day treats for friends and family. If you need to get over your New Year’s resolution slump like I do, you are probably ready for some chocolate.”

Fitzgerald said the event is also an opportunity for guest to see the arboretum from another perspective.

“It is good to have people come out and see the grounds in a different setting,” she said. “Winter at the arboretum is beautiful and peaceful. It is a good time to take a moment and experience the arboretum.”

Other seasonal offerings at the Morton Arboretum are Vivid Creatures, an outdoor sculpture exhibition; and Juniper Junction, a large-scale model railroad display from Feb. 14-22.

Morton Arboretum is located at 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. It is open from 9 a.m. to sunset. General admission tickets begin at $16.95 for adults and $8.95 for children and seniors 65 and older. Individuals can save $2 by buying tickets online ahead of time. For tickets and information, go to mortonarb.org.