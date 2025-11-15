Morton Arboretum’s Illumination combines nature, festivities

Getting the Morton Arboretum ready for the holidays is a yearlong effort.

“Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum,” which has become a holiday tradition for many, lights up the Lisle nature center beginning today.

However, putting on the event takes a lot more than flipping a switch.

“We work year round on Illumination,” said Amy Scott, the arboretum’s head of exhibitions. ”We design new things every year and there’s a new program. We have to work out all the logistics.”

By mid-October, the lighting contractor is on site. By the last week of October, the lighting designer and programmer are syncing up music with lights.

“All the small details have to be worked out,” Scott noted.

She estimated that 1,200 people – counting volunteers and various arboretum department staff – are needed to bring the annual event to fruition.

This year, the arboretum’s large sculpture exhibit, Vivid Creatures by artists Heather and Fez BeGaetz, is part of the one-mile, ADA-accessible Illumination walking path.

“The art exhibit provides a different dynamic,” Scott said. “The Vivid Creatures sculptures are lit up in different ways. They look different at night than they do during the day.”

More than 2 million visitors have experienced the arboretum’s light and music displays in the event’s first 12 years.

Last year, USA Today listed Illumination as one of the top 10 “Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” in the nation.

Illumination is sponsored by Invesco QQQ and ComEd.

Highlights of this year’s event include:

Dog Admission Nights: Guests can bring canine companions on Dec. 3, 10 and 17. Separate tickets are required for dogs.

Electric Illumination: Guests 18 years of age and older can walk the Illumination trail Dec. 5, 12 and 19 to a mix of music. “The DJ plays music based on the theme of the evening,” Scott said. “It should be a lot of fun. It is our first time having a DJ.”

Sensory Night: A modified experience will be held Tuesday, featuring static lights and music at a low volume.

IllumiDomes: Parties of 10 guests can have their own dome through which they can see the light displays. “You can enjoy the event with your own group,” Scott said.

Scott said arboretum event organizers do check what other holiday light displays are doing, but said a good idea might not necessarily translate to the Lisle nature center.

“We always keep an eye on other sites, but things are very site specific for us,” Scott said. “Everything needs to work through our location. We need to keep that in mind.

“Our focus is different depending on the location on the path, but our attention is on trees. Our attention and awareness focuses on trees. That is different than other organizations.”

Scott notes that about 200,000 people are expected to come through the exhibition this year.

“It has become a holiday tradition for a lot of families and friends,” she said. “A lot of people return every year. There is always something new and different.”

Scott, who has been part of the Illumination planning since the event’s inception, said one of the biggest changes over the years has been the advances in equipment.

“The sophistication of the technology has been noticeable, the constantly evolving programs,” Scott said. “The displays have gotten more interesting, more vibrant.

“I have watched how the event has grown, the awareness of the event throughout Illinois, and how much of a tradition it has become for people.”

Illumination runs through Jan. 3. Tickets are available at mortonarb.org/illumination.

