Morton Pumpkin Festival kicks off autumn festival season

With meteorological fall upon us, there’s still plenty of outdoor festival fun on tap; starting with what folks in Morton are calling “The Pumpkin Party of the Century.”

The popular Morton Pumpkin Festival, first organized by the Morton Chamber of Commerce in 1967, started as a simple harvest celebration. It has grown into a full-blown county fair-level happening, centered around, but not limited to, pumpkins. It helped that in 1978, Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson officially proclaimed Morton the “Pumpkin Capital of the World.”

As always, there is plenty to do days before the midway opens, starting today. The festival opens Wednesday.

On Tuesday, folks can drop off their carved and decorated pumpkins at the Family Fun Patch. The Pumpkin Weigh-Off will take place in the parking lot across from PNC Bank on Jefferson Street between 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Festival admission is free, except for the carnival rides, which require paid tickets. As it has for every single year of the 59 years of the Morton Pumpkin Festival, Big M Amusements will provide the rides and concessions for the carnival and midway.

Popular festival treats include elephant ears, funnel cakes, corn dogs, and lemon shake-ups, as well as The Pumpkin Grill and the Pumpkin Sweet Shop.

Carnival tickets are $37 for a strip of 10 or $4 each and can be found at ticket booths located throughout the midway. Ticket booths accept both cash and credit cards.

The rides and midway open at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 2:30 p.m. Friday, and noon Saturday. Carnival rides are one or two tickets each, depending on the size of the ride; and for those who have leftover tickets from past Pumpkin festivals, previous year’s tickets will be honored.

Advance discounted strips of 10 tickets can be purchased for $32 through noon Wednesday. Purchasers should be aware that the tickets have full value Wednesday and Thursday. However, on Friday and Saturday, the tickets are still valid, but rides will require double the number of tickets.

Tickets are also available at Sucré Sweets and Socials, Leaves ‘N Beans Coffee Shop, Grimm’s Inc, Lulu’s on Main, Blain’s Farm N Fleet, America’s Popcorn Shop, Four30 Scones, Tipsy’s and Nena’s Hardware.

The festival officially opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Entertainment Stage, followed by MHS Singing Group at 5:15 p.m., and the Pumpkin Princess Pageant at 6 p.m. Outside at the same time, there’s the Big Wheel Race on Washington Street between Main Street and Plum Avenue. Now & Zen from East Peoria closes out the entertainment at 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Steve Hargis takes the Entertainment Stage at 4:15 p.m.. Ray’s Rockets goes on at 7:30 p.m.

Voices of Morton takes the stage at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by The Fortunate Sons at 7:30 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Captivation Dance closes out the entertainment, but only after the Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest at 3 p.m.

There’s an Art & Craft Market from 3:30-7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Birchwood Park, 355 W. Birchwood St.

Before the festival parade Saturday morning, folks can grab doughnuts or scones from 6:30-9 a.m. at the Pumpkin Drive Thru at the former Sam Leman lot, 161 Detroit Ave., or have a Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast at the Pumpkin Grill from 6:30-10:30 a.m.

The Pumpkin Classic 10K/2-Mile Run/Walk starts at 7:15 a.m.

For folks coming from out of town, there’s also Morton’s boutique shops, restaurants and pubs, and nearby area attractions, like the Children’s Museum in Normal and the Ronald Reagan Museum in Eureka.