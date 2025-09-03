Museum programming features writers on Baldwin to spirituality in pop music

Tied to the November opening of the American Writers Museum’s new exhibit, writers will talk this fall on topics from James Baldwin and queer spirituality to the significance of spirituality in popular music.

Fall programs in the American Prophets: Writers, Religion and Culture series are:

Baldwin: Despite James Baldwin’s disavowal of Christianity in his youth, he continued to engage the symbols of theology and Christianity in works such as The Amen Corner and Just Above My Head. Author Christopher Hunt appears at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the American Writers Museum, second floor at 180 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, to discuss his new book, Jimmy’s Faith: James Baldwin, Disidentification, and the Queer Possibilities of Black Religion. He will show how Baldwin’s use of religious symbols both shifted their meaning and served as a way for him to build his own religious and spiritual vision. Hunt, an assistant professor of religion at Colorado College, will be in conversation with Northwestern University professor Ivy Wilson. Books will be available for purchase and Hunt, who received his PhD from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, will sign them following the program. Tickets are $12.51, with discounts for seniors and students, and available at americanwritersmuseum.org/program-calendar/james_baldwin_queer_spirituality_in_person. The event will also be livestreamed.

Horror Writing and Religion : A panel discussion with award-winning writers about religion, spirituality and the horror genre at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the University of Chicago Divinity School, 1025 E. 58 th St. Tananarive Due, Matt Ruff and Levi Holloway will discuss the use of religion in their works, such as magic and voodoo in Due’s’ The Good House, historical cults in Ruff’s Lovecraft County and reckoning with the past in Holloway’s Paranormal Activity. Due, who teaches Black horror and Afrofuturism at UCLA; Ruff, the author of eight novels, including Fool on the Hill, Set This House in Order, Bad Monkeys, The Mirage, 88 Names and Lovecraft County, which was adapted as an HBO series; and Holloway, a playwright, actor and educator who was a teacher in the deaf department at Bell Elementary School in Chicago for more than a decade, will be joined in conversation by horror writer Juan Martinez. Books will be available for purchase and the authors will sign them following the program. Tickets are $23.19 and available at americanwritersmuseum.org/program-calendar/horror_writing_and_religion.

Religion in the Lands : Scholar and author Thomas Tweed discusses his new book, Religion in the Lands that Became America at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the American Writers Museum. A sweeping retelling of American religious history, Tweed shows how religion has enhanced and hindered human flourishing from the Ice Age to the Information Age. Tweed is joined in conversation by fellow indigenous studies scholar John Low. Books will be available for purchase and Tweed, a professor of American studies and history at the University of Notre Dame, will sign them following the program. Tickets are $12.51, with discounts for seniors and students, and available at americanwritersmuseum.org/program-calendar/american-prophets-religion-in-the-lands-that-became-america-in-person. The event will also be livesteamed.

Spirituality in Songs: Emmy Award-winning music journalist Alan Light discusses the significance of spirituality in popular music at 6 p.m. Nov 24 at the American Writers Museum. Light has written numerous books on songs and songwriters including The Holy or The Broken, which explores the significance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” Jeff Buckley, Let’s Go Crazy, Prince and the Making of Purple Rain, biographies on Johnny Cash, Nina Simone and the Beastie Boys, and his newest book Don’t Stop, which examines the enduring relevance of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album 50 years after its release. Books will be available for purchase and Light will sign them following the program Tickets are $12.51, with discounts for seniors and students, at americanwritersmuseum.org/program-calendar-spirituality-song-from-leonard-cohen-to-fleetwood-mac-in-person. The event will also be livestreamed.

Heathen: Religious studies professor and writer Kathryn Gin Lum discuss her new book, Heathen: Religion and Race in American History at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the American Writers Museum. The history piece shows how the religious idea of the heathen in need of salvation undergirds American conceptions of race. Books will be available for purchase and Gin Lum, a professor in the Religious Studies Department in collaboration with the Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity at Stanford, will sign them following the program. Tickets are $12.51, with discounts for seniors and students, and available at americanwritersmuseum.org/program-calendar/american-prophets-kathryn-gin-lum-heathen-in-person. The event will also be livestreamed.

The museum’s American Prophets: Writers, Religion and Culture exhibit will open Nov. 21.

American Prophets journeys through the pages of American history to explore the influence of religion and spirituality on writers and readers. The exhibit features interactive displays incorporating more than 100 different creative works and writers spanning genres and mediums from literature to film, music and comedy. The American Writers Museum invites visitors to discover how storytelling serves as a lens for examining belief systems, personal identity and the ever-evolving relationship between religion and American culture.

American Prophets will be open through November 2026.

For details on the exhibit and programming updates, visit AmercanWritersMuseum.org.

“Throughout American Prophets, visitors will see the connection between writers of different beliefs, which we hope inspires greater empathy, understanding and tolerance among people of any and all religions or beliefs,” said AWM President Carey Cranston. “For many readers, their chance to experience or understand spiritual practices outside of their own often comes from the stories they read or that they see represented on screen. The American writers showcased in our new exhibit and program series create these opportunities for learning and understanding.”

Along with interactive displays spanning genres, the American Prophets exhibit includes a selection of objects of religious significance to writers that can be tied to their works.

Featured artifacts include:

Flannery O’Connnor’s rosary

Ursula Le Guin’s annotated copy of the Tao Te Ching

Samira Ahmed’s amulet with a Muslim prayer

Louie Perez’s statue of the Santo Nino de Atocha

Harold Ramis’ pocket-sized primer The Five-Minute Buddhist

Pauli Murray’s vestments

Rachel Pollack’s statue of a Greek goddess

Brad Wagnon’s Cherokee turtle shell rattle

Sanjay Patel’s prayer bell

Sholem Asch’s’ antique inkwells and spice boxes

American Prophets is supported by a $2.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its Religion and Cultural Institutions Initiative.

Additional American Prophets events with authors spanning genres will be presented into 2026. Check the events calendar at AmericanWritersMuseum.org for updates on American Prophets programming.