New Metropolis season offers variety of shows

Classics, comedies, musicals and more combine to fill the bill for the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre’s 2025-26 Main Stage production series.

The Arlington Heights theater’s season begins with Grease, running from Sept. 17-Oct. 19.

Written by Chicago native Jim Jacobs (with Warren Carey) and based on Chicago’s Taft High School in the 1950s, the musical was popularized with the 1978 feature film, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

“We have a fantastic cast for Grease, and the director, Dina DiCostanzo, is from Palatine and (attended) St. Viator High School (in Arlington Heights),” said Metropolis Artistic Director Johanna McKenzie-Miller. “We’ve also received correspondence from people who went to Taft High School and are excited about the show.”

The programming slate continues with the time-honored Charles Dickens tale A Christmas Carol (Nov. 25-Dec. 24) that follows miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he visits the past, present and future to find the meaning of Christmas.

Oliver! — A Staged Concert opens the 2026 portion of the schedule, running from Jan. 21-Feb. 8. This version of the Dickens classic about a young orphan navigating life in the gritty underworld of long-ago London is being produced in collaboration with Metropolis’ School of the Performing Arts, and features the 15-piece JAM Orchestra.

Next up is The Play That Goes Wrong (Feb. 25-March 22), a farcical comedy described as part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, followed by The Wedding Singer (April 29-May 24), a musical adaptation of the Adam Sandler movie. Closing out the 2025-26 season is a production of The Wizard of Oz (July 8-Aug. 9), the iconic musical that follows Dorothy, Toto and a trio of classic characters along the Yellow Brick Road en route to see the Wizard.

“I’m excited about the variety of shows we have for our new season,” McKenzie-Miller said. “We did Rock of Ages this past season, branching out to a younger demographic, and The Wedding Singer fits in that role — or people might want to see it because they saw the movie. The annual Christmas Carol is a tradition, but this is a new adaptation of it. We lean into the ghost story and put a slightly different lens on it with a narrator who has a personal relationship with Scrooge.”

McKenzie-Miller said the co-production of Oliver!, cast with young actors from the School of the Performing Arts, “provides an opportunity for our students to interact with professional actors, directors, etc. — along with a fuller-sounding orchestra.”

The Play That Goes Wrong, about a bungling troupe of thespians attempting to stage a 1920s whodunit, “is a big show for us,” McKenzie-Miller said. “The set is also a character in the show, and things keep happening that can be really hysterical.”

A series of shorter-run performances are also scheduled, starting with My Kind of Town: Chicago Stars Sing Broadway (Sept. 29) and continuing with A Neil Diamond Story: The Stories and Songs of Neil Diamond (Sept. 30); Porchlight Music Theatre’s New Faces Sing Broadway 1960 (Oct. 6); Tales From the Yacht featuring former Little River Band member Greg Hind (Oct. 24); Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show: In Concert ( Oct. 31 and Nov. 1); Beetlejuice JR. (Nov. 7-8); Let’s Hang On: A Rock ‘N Soul Party (Nov. 14-15); Home for the Holidays: An Evening with Tony Award winner Levi Kreis (Dec. 2-3); Holiday Cabaret: The Best Time of the Year (Dec. 7); The Second City presents Jack Frost Roasting on an Open Fire (Dec. 15-31); and The Best is Yet to Come: Sean Allan Krill sings Tony Bennett (Feb. 15).

“We’re very excited about the new season,” McKenzie-Miller said. “We have a new executive director (Tiffany Gates), and we feel we have a lot to offer. Metropolis is such a special place.

“It seats just over 300, so it’s a very intimate, theatrical experience. The show is right there in front of you. And the staff, everyone here is so talented and giving from their heart, and that’s why we’ve succeeded for our first 25 years. Hopefully, this season launches us into the next 25 years.”

For tickets and information, call the Metropolis box office at 847-577-2121 or visit www.metropolisarts.com.