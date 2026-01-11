North Central falls short in title bid

It took a long time for North Central College head football coach Brad Spencer to get out of the locker room after his team’s loss in the championship game.

Spencer wasn’t replaying the 24-14 Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl loss to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in his head. He was having private conversations with the young men who mean so much to him.

“There was a lot of support for each other and the pain of losing,” Spencer said. “We know we prepared. It was just not our night, and there was acceptance about that. We will learn from that.

“There was support for our seniors and how special they are. I was telling the guys about the gratitude I have for them and I want that to live in their hearts.”

The Jan. 4 Stagg Bowl loss ended North Central’s 29-game win streak, which included the 2024 national championship.

“I had confidence in the guys. When you have 29 straight wins, you find a way,” Spencer said. “I always tell the guys ‘No one is scared that there is an ‘NC’ on our helmets.”

Looking back on the game, Spencer said he was confident the whole way that his squad would emerge victorious.

“I’ve been in sports long enough to know that if you don’t perform, you lose,” the former North Central football player said. “There is no question what went wrong. We should have been up a couple scores at half and we had two turnovers in the red zone (inside the opponent’s 20-yard line). In situational football, you have to win the turnover battle.”

It was the first time all year that North Central lost the turnover battle, the head coach noted.

“But I give our guys a lot of credit. We were right there with eight minutes left,” Spencer said. “We were in the game the whole time.”

Spencer said a lot of people wondered how the Cardinals would respond to being behind, a rarity for the program that has been to six consecutive Stagg bowls.

“We’ve been in close games. Of the final eight or nine teams, we played five of them,” he said. “We were used to being in that situation. We just didn’t get it done.

“We will prepare better. We had a good plan, a good schedule, but you always think about what to do differently.”

The head coach looked back on the long journey his Cardinal squad had been through.

“There’s early mornings and late nights. There’s rain and heat,” Spencer said. “Our first practice had to be shortened because of heat. We had to move practices later in the day. By week 17, you’ve been through it all.”

With Name, Image and Likeness money flowing through Division I football, Spencer is happy to be at the Division III level.

“This is what college football is supposed to be. That has gotten lost at the higher levels,” he said. “These guys play for each other. That is how we do it.

“Any industry you go into is about people. You win with the right people.”

Spencer is as proud of his players off the field at the private Naperville school as he is of them on the gridiron. Twenty players got baptized in a group ceremony in the school’s pool. There is a faith program and Bible study.

“It is a sustainable model. These young men get internships and jobs,” Spencer said. “In our teaching of football, we are teaching them things for life, vehicles to help them succeed. They learn discipline, honesty, hard work, and they continue to do those things going forward.”

Spencer doesn’t see himself as the reason for the program’s success.

“It says a lot about the coaching staff and culture,” he said. “We are creating All-American young men who are also good at football.

“As that has evolved, it keeps putting us back in the championship game.”

