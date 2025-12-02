One of a Kind Show features artists, designers

The 24th edition of The One of a Kind Holiday Show returns to the seventh floor of The Mart from Thursday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 7.

Featuring selections of original work from more than 600 artists, designers and makers from across the nation, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and shop directly from the show’s jury-selected artists and emerging talent, while participating in artist demonstrations and fine art gallery talks.

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit Ann and Robert H. Lurie’s Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

The One of a Kind Holiday Show will feature fine art, furniture, apparel, jewelry and ceramics.

Attendees can hear music from acoustic artist Nashon Hallon and Old Town School of Folk Music, participate in craft activities with local nonprofit Marwen, and explore seasonal arrangements from Flowerchild Chicago’s Winter Pine Market.

Food and drinks will be available from various cafes and bars on the show floor, provided by Foodstuffs.

Attendees will have the opportunity to watch artist demonstrations and learn about their tips, techniques and inspirations. Art experts from Art Encounter will guide attendees through the pieces on display and offer an appreciation of the creative processes.

“We are overwhelmed by the support of Chicagoans year over year during our holiday show and we are so excited to announce new activities and experiences to delve deeper into the magic of art to make this event even more unforgettable,” said Kathleen Hogan, director of The One of A Kind Show. “These incredibly talented artists each bring their own background, style and perspective to the event and we can’t wait to offer them a platform that is equal parts fun, lively seasonal event and opportunity for these hardworking creators to share their work with the world.”

The Mart is located at 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago. Tickets start at $15 and are valid for re-entry all four days. Tickets are available at https://oneofakindshowchicago.com/holiday. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.