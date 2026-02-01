Peoria locks up Les Miserables run

It’s been awhile, but Les Miserables is coming back to Peoria.

For the first time since 2001, the legendary theatrical performance will play in Peoria, and cast member Jaedynn Latter couldn’t be happier.

“We will all explore it together,” the California-born performer said.

Les Miserables will open Feb. 10 and run through Feb. 15 at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater at the Peoria Civic Center.

Latter has been with the national touring company for four months and is loving every minute of it.

“It’s been a dream. The show has such a great legacy,” she said. “It does feel like I walked into a well-oiled machine.”

She feels established in the role of Eponine after getting through a jittery first few weeks.

“I was so nervous the first three weeks. I started with the company at the Pantages in Los Angeles. That’s my hometown theater,” Latter said. “My parents were there. My teachers were there.”

Being part of a traveling troupe and rarely being anywhere for more than a week has taken some getting used to for Latter.

“It has been a little difficult,” the actress admitted. “I like to feel grounded, so building a routine where I feel normal is difficult. I look at cities ahead of time and figure out where I’m going to get my groceries. That is one of the hardest things.”

The Huntington Beach, California native said she and her fellow thespians love to explore the good food spots in cities as opposed to the tourist spots.

“We have a group text and people will list 10-15 places to eat at,” Latter said. “Some tours stop in the same city a couple times over four years. People share the places they like.”

Growing up, Latter had a lot of career thoughts.

“I wanted to be president. Then, I was going to go to Harvard and be a lawyer. Then I was going to be in the FBI,” she remembered. “I had a lot of passions, but the one that stuck was theater – and music.

“At the collegiate level, I knew I would always be in the arts – in theater or music. I have no regrets.”

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Les Miserables is set against the backdrop of 19th century France. Based on Victor Hugo’s novel, the production has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

The play has been seen by more than 130 million people in 53 countries and performed in 22 different languages.

Latter said being in the iconic production fuels her desire to deliver every single night.

“I give 150 percent out there. I love this show,” she said. “I understand the adoration and appreciation every single person has for this play.

“This role reminds that Lea Salonga and Samantha Barks have been in the shoes of Eponine. There is a little pressure, but I have enough faith in myself to make the role mine and give it a little Jaedynn flair.”

Latter noted that while giving her all in every performance, she does need to keep even keeled as well.

“There is an emotional toll. A lot of the characters have heavy, tragic storylines, Eponine especially,” she said. “You do take your work home with you and you can’t leave your personal life at the door.

“You need to pace yourself. Going 150 percent can look different and feel different when you are in that moment in eight shows over six days. That’s a lot. You have to pace yourself to effectively communicate the story.”

Latter encouraged area residents to come see the touring company’s Peoria run.

“I think any person who sees Les Miserables is forever changed,” she said. “It has something for everyone. You can relate to at least one person in the show.

“People in every walk of life, every stage of life can enjoy it. We have vast demographics. We have older people who talk about seeing the show in the 1970s on Broadway, and we have teens dressed in costumes. It is a fan favorite for a reason. Seeing Les Miserables is cathartic. You feel uplifted and you feel seen.

Asked how a Californian is handling the Midwest winter, Latter was quick to respond.

“I spent the last four years in Cleveland. I just graduated from the Wallace Conservatory (in Berea, Ohio),” she said. “I’ve gotten used to it.”

Les Miserables will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-14, as well as 2 p.m. Feb. 14 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Prairie Home Alliance at the Peoria Civic Center. For tickets, go to BroadwayInPeoria.com, PeoriaCivicCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com.

