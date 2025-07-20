Program tackles music that moved Black America, world

David Stephens is a child of the ’70s and wants to share his love of music from that decade with anyone who will listen.

“It was one of the greatest musically accomplished times, especially in the Black community,” the Maywood singer said. “There was R&B, soul, and the beginning of hip hop. It was a time when we were trying to build up cities and tackle unemployment.”

Stephens will put on a cabaret performance of “Soulful 70s Sounds: Music That Moved Black America … and the World” at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Gateway Lounge at the Copernicus Center in Chicago.

“It’s a show that I’ve wanted to do for many years,” Stephens admitted.

Born in 1958, Stephens said he was a child of the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.

“Those three decades musically were fruitful and formative. A lot of the culture of today started in the ’70s,” Stephens said. “Originally, I wanted to do a show on each of the decades, but that takes a lot.”

He noted that the show celebrates both the music and performers who helped define and direct many of the changes in both the Black community and America, in general, during the 1970s.

“I look at the decade of the ’70s culturally, economically and socially,” Stephens said.

The program features songs from Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick, The Four Tops and Gloria Gaynor.

“For me, there are no favorites,” Stephens said. “So many artists did so many things.”

The retired federal employee said he started singing with his spouse at open mic nights. After some workshops and lessons, he performed his first show in 2019.

His second show was at Davenport’s Piano Bar and Cabaret in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

Although still new to singing, Stephens has been a performer for more than two decades. He was a magician and clown for 25 years.

“I started doing birthday parties,” he said. “In the early ’80s, I got an agent and started doing corporate work.”

His clients included KFC, Verizon and Cub Foods.

“I was the epitome of a corporate clown,” Stephens joked.

A native of New Jersey, Stephens and his spouse both retired and settled in North Maywood.

Stephens is excited to share the music and culture of the ’70s with audience members.

“I think the ’70s were the lynch pin between the ’60s and ’80s,” the singer said. “In the ’60s, you had the protests. In the ’80s, you had oppression.

“The ’70s were a bit of a cauldron where things were developing and the hope was that things would get better.”

He said his program looks at different musical influences of the ’70s.

“The music reflects what we were dealing with then, especially when it comes to love,” Stephens said. “A good deal of the songs are about love.”

He said he hopes to reach people with his entertainment.

“I want to sing and provide entertainment for as many people as possible,” Stephens said. “I am not going to change the word and I’m not going to get rich, although I am not going to complain if that happens.”

He urged people to attend Saturday’s performance.

“If you want to get at least one person’s view of what made the ’70s unique socially, economically, and musically, come to the show,” Stephens said.

The singer said he pours music, history and culture all into a one-hour performance.

“I hope I educate and entertain people and show them why the ’70s were a unique musical decade,” he said. “I hope I encourage people to explore the decade more for themselves.”

Stephens said being a cabaret performance, the show will be an intimate, shared experience.

“It’s not just a concert. It’s a story that I feel is important for people to hear,” Stephens said. “There will be 100 to 200 people intimately involved.”

He said he is thrilled to be accompanied by Beckie Menzie, calling her “one of the city’s top performers and musical directors.”

“I am blessed to have someone like her involved,” Stephens said.

For ticket information and a video preview of the show, go to https://copernicuscenter.org/soulful-70s-sounds-music-that-moved-black-americaand-the-world/.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com