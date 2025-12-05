Puppets put new handle on ‘Christmas Carol’

Manual Cinema’s “Christmas Carol” will be performed at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago.

The production features hundreds of handmade puppets, sound design and a live score.

Avowed holiday skeptic Aunt Trudy has been reluctantly recruited to carry on her late husband Joe’s tradition of spreading Christmas cheer.

Alone in her Chicago home on Christmas Eve, she reconstructs his annual Christmas Carol puppet show during a Zoom call, while the family celebrates from afar.

However, as Trudy dives deeper into the story, the puppets take on a life of their own and the family call transforms into a re-imagining of Charles Dickens’ classic ghost story.

The production runs Dec. 12-28.

The rendition is co-produced by the Studebaker Theater and Manual Cinema.

Tickets start at $45, with student discount available with proof of identification.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 17, 19 and 26; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 20 and 27; 2 p.m. Dec. 14, 21 and 28; and 3 p.m. Dec. 24.

Tickets include an interactive post-show experience on the Studebaker stage, where audience members can participate in hands-on puppetry, demos, conversations with the cast, set tours, and photo ops.

The Studebaker Theater is at 410 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. For information and tickets, visit fineartsbuilding.com/christmascarol.