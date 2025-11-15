Puttshack aims to assist patrons

Puttshack locations in Skokie and Oak Brook have lined up holiday offerings.

Offers include:

  • Gift Card Bonus (Nov. 24-Dec. 1): Purchase $50 in gift cards online and receive an extra $10 in gift cards.
  • Game Packs (in-venue only, Nov. 28-Dec. 31): Buy a 10-game pack for $89 or two game packs for $149. Each pack contains two food and beverage coupons for $10 off of $50 for dine-in redemption (alcohol not included).
  • Sparkling Apple Berry Sangria (Dec. 1-31): A blend of red and white wines, brandy, apple, citrus and berries served over ice with a cinnamon sugar rim for $11 per glass

Locations are at 4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie and 1828 Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook.

