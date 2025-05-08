Puttshack aims to be inclusive experience

With one-in-four individuals living with an invisible disability, leaders of a local entertainment venue want to make sure their facility is as inclusive as possible.

Puttshack Oak Brook, a tech-infused golf experience, has become Sensory Inclusive-certified through KultureCity, a nonprofit focused on sensory accessibility and inclusion.

“We are 100 percent committed as a staff to assist people who may have sensory issues,” said Lauren Bradley, director of operations at Puttshack Oak Brook.

She said for individuals with sensory issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder, autism, dementia and stroke recovery, bright lights, loud noises and strong smells can be overwhelming or even physically painful.

“We have quiet areas, special areas people can go to, if they need to,” Bradley said. “That is part of what makes our business different.”

Bradley takes pride in the fact that Puttshack Oak Brook is one of only a handful of suburban destinations that KultureCity has certified. She said the Oak Brook entertainment center/restaurant is helping to lead the way in creating inclusive, accessible fun for neurodiverse guests and their families.

The mini-golf course and eatery offers KultureCity Sensory Bags as well as noise-canceling headphones for guests with sensory issues.

“We really are for everybody,” Bradley said.

While families are welcome in the daytime hours, evenings are solely for individuals 21 years of age and older.

“People can try us out on their schedule,” Bradley said. “We are going to do what we can to make anyone more comfortable. We are going to do whatever it takes. We want it to be a quality experience for them when they’re here.”

Bradley said that sensory-inclusive spaces like Puttshack Oak Brook help create safe, enjoyable spaces that meet a growing and vital need.

Puttshack’s Oak Brook location opened in 2021 and was the entity’s initial entry into the Chicago area market. A second area facility will open later this year at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie.

There are 16 Puttshack locations in the United States and four in the United Kingdom.

The Oak Brook facility offers four mini-golf courses, half of which are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Bradley said that while people book time at Puttshack for the entertainment, most are impressed with the quality of the food provided.

“We are mostly a scratch kitchen,” she said. “Our Tailpipes (appetizers) have become a Chicago staple.”

As for the mini-golf, gone are the days of trying to write the scores from the last hole on a tiny scorecard with a tiny pencil — all while trying to balance a putter.

With the facility’s Trackaball technology, every shot and bonus point is tracked. Screens at each hole show players how to earn bonus points. The only catch is once a player takes his or her first shot that same player continues shooting until he or she puts the ball into the cup.

Obstacles are looming at every hole as is the opportunity to earn bonus points.

With Saturday being National Mini Golf Day, Puttshack is offering a free game card on Saturday. Individuals playing on Saturday will receive a free game card for their next visit.

The restaurant is also promoting some of its drinks: the Ultimate Top Shelf Margarita, served with a Supertube shot, the John Daly, and the non-alcoholic Arnold Palmer.