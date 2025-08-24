Puttshack locations aim to provide kids with school supplies

Puttshack locations aim to provide kids with school suppliesChronicle Media — August 24, 2025
Puttshack Skokie and Puttshack Oakbrook are looking to help families have one last summer outing while giving back to kids in need.
Through Aug. 31, 20 percent of all mini golf bookings made through https://www.puttshack.com/book-golf?event_access_code=piece-of-the-putt-august-2025&game_number=1&nonce=09909ad26b&reservation_id=11bdba14-b64a-44f3-a2c4-446d1935f3cf or Puttshack,com/back2school will support Back 2 School America. For every $30 raised, a child receives a school supply kit.
Families and other guests can partake in:
- All You Can Putt Sundays – Unlimited rounds of golf
- Summer Fridays – Bites, drinks and 50 percent off rematches from 3-6 p.m.
- Win-Win Weekdays – Every game is a chance to win prizes, such as a year of free Puttshack golf.
- Summer-Only Drinks – Shareable cocktails and $5 Supertube Shots
- Group bookings