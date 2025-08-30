Revelry Food & Wine Festival returns

Revelry Food & Wine Inc., a nonprofit organization established in Lake Forest in 2023, announces the return of its annual Revelry Food & Wine Festival.

Taking place Thursday through Sept. 7 in Lake Forest and Libertyville, the four-day celebration brings together celebrity chefs, beverage professionals, artists and musicians for a weekend of flavor, creativity and connection.

As owners of local restaurants, founders Chefs Beau MacMillan and Dominic Zumpano and curator Cecilia Lanyon said they understand the power of food to bring people together. From bridal showers and book clubs to gallery openings and birthday dinners, their spaces serve as hubs.

This year, the festival is partnering with the Northern Illinois Food Bank in the fight against hunger. Revelry is directing a portion of this year’s festival proceeds to support the Food Bank.

“Food insecurity isn’t just a statistic; it’s a reality for too many families, even in our own neighborhoods,” said Zumpano. “As chefs and community members, we believe it’s our responsibility to do more than feed guests at a table, we need to help feed those who can’t afford one.

“This collaboration is our way of standing with our neighbors and using our platform to support a basic human need: access to nourishing food.”

Festival highlights include:

Thursday: 6-10 p.m. “Palate to Palette: Ladies First Location” at The Gallery, 202 E. Wisconsin Ave., Lake Forest – The festival kicks off with a celebration of women in the culinary, beverage and creative industries. With The Gallery as host, the art-meets-flavor experience includes tasting stations from female chefs, interactive art installations, and curated cocktails by women mixologists. The event features networking, music and inspiration in a gallery-style setting. Tickets start at $78 per person and can be purchased at https://www.exploretock.com/thegallery/event/557728/revelry-food-wine-palate-to-palette

Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Masters of Taste Luncheon in the Oaken Bistro + Bar at The Forester Hotel, 200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest. The luncheon features a multi-course meal designed by Top Chef finalist Lindsay Autry. Each course is paired with wines from Perchance Estate, with commentary from the winemaker and culinary team. Guests can expect plated dishes and chef interaction. Tickets start at $88 per person and can be purchased at https://www.exploretock.com/thegallery/event/557729/revelry-food-wine-masters-of-taste-luncheon

Friday: 6-10 p.m. “Farm & Country” at Elawa Farm, 1401 Middlefork Drive, Lake Forest. Farm-fresh fare will be prepared over open flames by local and visiting chefs, with seasonal ingredients. Acoustic country music, bonfires, whiskey tasting and dining on a historic farm are included. Tickets start at $138 per person and can be purchased at https://www.exploretock.com/thegallery/event/557730/revelry-food-wine-farm-and-country

Sept. 6: 6-10 p.m.”Fedoras & Ferraris at the David Adler Estate (Adler Arts Center), 1700 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Guests are invited to don fedoras and cocktail attire for an al fresco evening of Italian-inspired cuisines, wines, vintage Ferrari displays and entertainment. Tickets start at $155 per person and can be purchased at https://www.exploretock.com/thegallery/event/557731/revelry-food-wine-fedoras-and-ferraris

Sept. 7: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Whiskey, Wu-Tang & Wagyu” at the Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Ten chefs compete to craft the best Wagyu burger in the region. The event includes whiskey tastings, craft cocktails and hip-hop beats inspired by Wu-Tang Clan. Celebrity Chef Stephanie Izard is the host and Chef Beau MacMillan is the emcee for the festival’s closing event. Tickets start at $78 per person (kids 12 and under are free with adult ticket purchase) and can be purchased at https://www.exploretock.com/thegallery/event/557733/revelry-food-wine-burger-battle.

Revelry Food & Wine Inc. is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to building community through culinary, artistic and cultural experiences.