Rockford star shines bright on ‘Wicked’ stage

PEORIA – A Rockford native is owning the role of Glinda in the Broadway touring production of “Wicked,” which ends its run at the Peoria Civic Center’s Prairie Home Alliance Theater on Aug.. 31.

Zoe Jensen, 29, already an accomplished stage performer who has also appeared on television’s “Law and Order,” fell in love with theater after seeing the “Wicked” national tour in 2006.

The versatile Jensen, who earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, told Chronicle Media that playing the part of Glinda — the “good witch” in the classic Wizard of Oz tale — qualifies as her dream role.

“I heard about ‘Wicked’ through a couple of friends in school. My parents aren’t theatergoers, but I told them how much I wanted to go so they surprised me with tickets to go see it in Chicago,” she said. “I remember what a big deal it was to dress up and go to the theater in Chicago, and spend the night.

“I loved how much of a spectacle it was. I remember watching that first time and thinking, ‘How does it all work backstage?’ I saw the show and I realized that I really wanted to do something like that. I wanted to be on that stage.”

Born in San Diego, Jensen, an only child, grew up in Rockford after her family moved to Illinois when she was 7 years old.

“I claim Rockford as my hometown,” she said. “I think the way I entertained myself when I was young was to sing and perform in front of the mirror. My mom would videotape me; and I think I’ve always understood that the relationship of music and performing can bring joy to others and myself as well.”

A teacher handed Jensen, then a sixth-grader at Keith County Day School in Rockford, a flyer for a summer production of “The Wizard of Oz” through the Rockford Boys and Girls Club.

The educator encouraged Jensen, a shy, 5’2” student who leaned towards tomboy rather than princess, to try out for the cast.

“That was my first show, and since then I’ve been just hooked. I loved seeing how the show came together and how to collaborate with other actors. I felt like this was a space where I could be myself and where my skills could come into play,” Jensen recalled. “I’m really honored to be in the arts, but especially in this moment, in the show that changed everything for me.”

Jensen’s commitment to her sixth-grade role in “The Wizard of Oz” led to bigger and better opportunities that would eventually place her on stage in some of the most renowned theaters in the country. Her Broadway stage resume includes “The Heart of Rock and Roll,” “Six” and “Dear Evan Hanson,” and she has toured nationally as part of the cast of “Hamilton,” playing the part of Eliza.

Off Broadway, Jensen has performed in “We Are the Tigers” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” Now an experienced stage actress, Jensen is represented by Whole Artist Management and Paradigm.

“My role in ‘Wicked’ certainly represents a full-circle moment for me,” said Jensen, whose choice of SIU for college was a hedge against not “making it” on Broadway. “I wanted to be in a school where I could study ‘something else’ as well. You never know; it’s a lot to bet on yourself in that way. I wanted to be able to minor in something that wasn’t in the arts, so I minored in journalism there. SIU right away felt like the perfect fit.”

In full character as Glinda with blonde wig, high heels and ball gown, Jensen is virtually unrecognizable compared with her natural appearance.

“People see me at the stage door and they don’t think I am Glinda based on the way I look. I’m half-Asian; I am the first Asian Glinda in the United States,” she said. “Typically, people have a different idea in their head as to what Glinda is going to look like.

“I’ve typically been more of an Elphaba (the ‘wicked’ witch) than a Glinda, growing up kind of a tomboy and a little rough around the edges, short hair and not frilly. But this is a part of my personality I’ve always wanted to show.”

Though she grew up in northern Illinois and attended college in southern Illinois, Jensen had never set foot in Peoria until days before the production of “Wicked” launched Aug. 20. She is looking forward to learning more about the city, which is comparable in size and scope to her hometown, and is excited to be playing in Peoria.

“I feel that Rockford and the Midwest were such a great place for my creativity to grow.,” Jensen said. “I’m now passionate about bringing theater to smaller areas like Rockford and Peoria, for people who don’t necessarily get to go to Chicago or New York. I love reminding people in these areas that all it takes is your own creativity; you don’t have to live in a big city to make it in the arts.”

“This role is an honor and part of legacy, and I take it very seriously,” she added. “I know how much this show means to people, so tackling a role like this is kind of a balance between bringing yourself to it, but also knowing what the top hits are in this role, what people are expecting. You want to bring your fresh take, but you want to give people what they are expecting. It’s about finding that fine line.”