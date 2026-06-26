Route 24 Radio: Media resource connects communities 

Kent Casson doesn’t have to search for his dream job. He’s living it every day.

As the founder of Route 24 Radio, Casson has built a media platform connecting small communities across central Illinois.

“From the time I was 8 years old, I would play ‘radio’ and make up stories to ‘broadcast’,” he said. “Now, my lifelong dream has become a reality that serves the community I call home.”

Named for its original location along Illinois Route 24 in Chenoa, Route 24 Radio began in 2021 as an effort to develop local reporting into a dedicated, multifaceted media outlet.

“I wanted to capitalize on and expand the agricultural, news and digital reporting I was doing into a radio-studio format,” he said.

Initially, Casson produced bi-weekly interviews for the station in a podcast-style format with a radio feel.

“Route 24 Radio’s focus has always been local,” he said. “Whether we were talking about news, community affairs or upcoming events, I wanted the programming to have meaningful content for communities across Central Illinois,” he said.

In the last three years, Route 24 Radio has expanded to include local sports coverage, weather alerts and live reporting. Additionally, Casson moved his broadcast operations from Chenoa to his home studio in rural Livingston County.

In March of this year, Casson’s radio career came full circle when he purchased Pontiac radio station 93.7 WJBC FM, changing its call letters back to WPOK to honor the station’s original call sign.

“When the station came up for sale, I jumped at the opportunity because I started working in radio at this station as a 15-year-old,” he said. “My parents had to drive me back and forth every weekend, but I have always loved working in radio, so to own the station is truly my dream job.”

Casson rebranded 93.7 FM as Route 24 Radio, which operates 24/7 and features a live local morning show, news, weather alerts, podcasts, sports reports, music from the 1960s to the 1990s and birthday announcements.

Route 24 Radio’s 12,000-watt FM signal originates from a tower in Pontiac and reaches Livingston, Woodford, McLean, Tazewell, Ford and Iroquois counties. Listeners outside of 93.7’s radio range can find Route 24 Radio on Facebook and online at www.route24radio.com