Sandwich Days offers one last hurrah for summer fun

With the hazy, lazy, crazy days of summer fading away — and it’s crazy heat and humidity with it, thankfully — there’s still one opportunity remaining for folks to enjoy one last corn dog and beer or two.

The Sandwich Fair, which started as an annual livestock show in DeKalb County back in 1888, continues to be held annually the Wednesday through Sunday after Labor Day, making it one of the oldest continuing county fairs in the state. Fair organizers proudly tout the “large crowds strolling throughout the beautiful tree-lined grounds, all five days of the fair,” which has the key element of any fair — “something of interest for everyone.”

The fair takes place at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept.3-5, 8 a.m. to midnight Sept. 6, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 7

There are discounts for general admission, with $7 tickets for kids and seniors. Children 12 and under are free all day Sept. 3, and free until 5 p.m. Sept. 4-5.. On Sept. 4, seniors 65 and older get in for $7 until 5 p.m. Everyone over 12 gets in for $7 Sept. 5 until 5 p.m.

Individual carnival rides cost between nine and 15 tickets per ride; and tickets can be purchased at the fair, starting at 20 tickets for $10 all the way up to 250 tickets for $98. Carnival ride wristbands are also available for all day, single day only, except for Sept. 6. They’re available online until Sept. 2,for $25, plus a $3 activation fee. After Sept 3, the cost is $30.

General admission gets you a variety of attractions, including a carnival midway, music on two stages, a farm zoo, antique farm equipment show, livestock judging, exhibits and competitions, and various acts strolling the midway. Along with Otto’s Train. And of course, carnival food and beer.

Parking is free.

Entertainment acts included with general admission include Ace the Robot, Balster Magic Productions, Banjo Buddies Dixieland Trio, Dan Barth Medicine Man (antique farm machinery area), Buttons the Clown, Mariachi America, Spoon Man, Carrie McQueen: Stilt Walking and Juggling, Dinosaur Takeover (northeast corner of the fairgrounds) Rob Thompson Magic Guy, Bubble Artist, and Chris Vallillo Musician (antique farm machinery area).

Augie Otto’s first train, the Iron Pony, made its debut at the 1953 Sandwich Fair, where it as ridden by kids of all ages until 1974, when the present train was installed.

Motorized mayhem will be available for an extra charge. On Sept. 4, there’s the NPTA Truck Pulls starting at 6 p.m., for $6 to $22. Folks can see the NTPA Tractor Pulls at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 for $11 to $27.50. Sept. 7 will feature two demolition derbies – at 1 and 3:30 p.m.. Tickets are $6 to $16.50.

Headline country musician and Warner Records recording artist Warren Zeiders takes the stage Sept. 5; tickets are $58.50. Country band Riplock from Yorkville, which was just in DeKalb for Cornfest, will open.

Zeiders, who’s best known for his hit, “Pretty Little Poison,” and “Ride the Lightning,” is developing a reputation with both his music and charisma. Music writer John Lamb says that Zeiders “may not be the new voice of country music, but he’s well on the way to being its new face.”

Other music acts will take to two stages over the five days. On the AG Land Stage, Darrell Data appears from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 4, followed by Beauty and the Beats at 7 p.m. It’s Sami Krueger from noon to 3 p.m. Sep;t. 5. Talk of the Town Swing Band plays from 3 -5,p.m., followed by Deacon Frost at 7. The Beaux play from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 6, followed by The Steve Sharp Band at 7 p.m. There’s a Community Worship Service at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Patchouli closes out the weekend from 1-4 p.m..

Two Trick Pony starts the music on the Homes Arts Stage at 5:30 p.m.Sept. 3. On Sept. 4, it’s the Wilson River Band and Sept. 5, Redhorse plays. On Sept. 6, Honeyspoon performs from 4-7 p.m., followed by The Lower Fifth. On Sept. 7, Cloggin’ Craze is on from noon to 12:45, then it’s Vicarious from 2-4 p.m.

The Sandwich Fair Auto Show will be on the race track infield from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 7