Scintillating music, theater abound

The following is a look both forward and back to some of the best in Chicago area music and theater.

RAVINIA: It wasn’t that long ago when orchestras were almost exclusively men, and there were few female conductors.



Today, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra is nearly 40 percent women, and more and more female conductors are appearing with major orchestras.

One of those is the Russian-American Opera and Symphony conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya, who made her Ravinia debut leading the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in a stimulating program of Wagner, Bruch, and Debussy.

Wearing traditional formalwear with long tails, and conducting both with and without a baton, she began with a stately and dignified performance of Wagner’s Overture to “Tannhauser” that also hinted at the tumultuous emotion that was to follow in that opera.

Then, the popular violinist Ray Chen delivered a fabulous rendition of Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 that was strongly cheered by the audience. Some wished though that he would have played a more exciting encore that the droopy “Waltzing Matilda.”

Finally, a sea-swept Debussy’s “La mer” danced and sparkled with many ever-changing aspects of the sea. Ms. Yankovskaya and her family will soon be living in London, but one hopes to see her regularly in Chicago.

Ravinia is not just a summer thing, but has music all year round.

Visit R-A-V-I-N-I-A.

***

CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: Now soon settling back in at their downtown home at Symphony Center, the CSO Season Opener will feature conductor and violinist Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider in a program of Mozart with Elgar’s Symphony No. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

Next, conductor Mikko Franck and pianist Alice Sara Ott will star in a program including Ravel and Bizet’s “Carmen” Suite at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25; 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; and 3 p.m. Sept. 28. Visit cso.org or 312-294-3000.

***

JOFFREY BALLET: And speaking of the always beloved music from that great French masterpiece, the Joffrey will present their highly anticipated new “Carmen” with choreography by British master Liam Scarlett Sept. 18-28 at the iconic Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker. Visit patronservices@joffrey.org. Call 312-386-8905.

***

ORION CHAMBER ENSEMBLE: The esteemed all-female group will welcome guest violist Stephen Boe for their new season opening program including Mozart and Brahms at 3 p.m. Sept. 21 in Aurora; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in Chicago at PianoForte Studios, 1335 S. Michigan Avenue; and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston. Visit info@orionensemble.org. 630-628-9591.

***

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: The festival’s last few concerts of the season feature some exciting and memorable moments indeed. Giancarlo Guerrero led a rousing “Poet and Peasant Overture” by von Suppe before superstar violinist Joshua Bell delighted a big audience with a sensual Lalo “Symphonie Espagnol,” filled with irresistible Spanish charm. The program closed with Guerrero leading a sensitive, dramatic, and moving Tchaikovsky “Romeo and Juliet.”

Guerrero led a most unusual program beginning with Benjamin Britten’s rarely heard and welcome five-minute “The Building of the House.” Then music by two of today’s leading female composers: Jennifer Higdon’s “The Singing Rooms” took us through many emotions, finally ending with a wisdom gained. And Lera Auerbach’s evocative “Icarus” invites us to, as she puts it, “Transcend the limits imposed on us.” A well-paced and gripping “Firebird” by Stravinsky finished strongly.

Guerrero also led a stirring and thrillingly played Saint-Saens “Organ Symphony” preceded by a strongly cheered a virtuosic Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1 by widely sought young pianist Clayton Stephenson and a wonderfully weird “Mycelialore” by young composer Chelsea Komschlies, who was on hand to accept the ovation.

***

CHICAGO SHAKESPEARE THEATER opens its new season with a fun and satirical “ad-rap-tation” of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” featuring Chicago’s Q Brothers Collective Sept. 23-Oct. 19. www.chicagoshakes.co. 312-595-5600.

***

GOODMAN THEATER begins their new season with the world premiere of “Ashland Avenue” by Lee Kirk, directed by Susan V. Booth. Starting Saturday and running through Oct. 5. Goodman, 170 N. Dearborn. www.goodmantheatre.org. 312-443-3800.

***

STEPPENWOLF THEATER opens its gala 50th season with “Mr. Wolf” by Rajiv Joseph, directed by K. Todd Freeman. Starting Thursday and running through Nov. 2. 1650 N. Halsted. www.steppenwolf.org. 312-335-1650.