Starlight Theatre still shines after 60 years 

Summertime in the Rockford region means sun, fun and shows at Rock Valley College’s Starlight Theatre.

Now celebrating its 60th anniversary, Starlight Theatre is one of Illinois’ oldest outdoor community performance venues, having staged 186 shows with a cast and crew totaling nearly 50,000.

From humble beginnings when patrons brought lawn chairs to see a rudimentary, staged musical at a former dairy farm on Rock Valley College’s campus, Starlight Theatre has expanded and evolved over the years by recruiting local talent, redeveloping its design, and restructuring its organization.

Much of the outdoor theatre’s success stems from former director Mike Webb, who led Starlight for 30 years, and from current artistic director Christopher Brady, who has been at the helm since 2016.

Both directors’ longevity with Starlight Theatre goes back beyond their leadership roles, to the 1980s for Webb and to the 1990s for Brady.

“Having local talent grow up performing with Starlight Theatre and then finding future success on Broadway is phenomenal,” Brady said. “But having local talent perform at Starlight and stay in the community is also amazing.”

Earlier this month, Starlight Theatre alumni and Rockford natives Joe Mantello and Robert Greenblatt won Tony Awards for their work on Broadway. Mantello received a Tony for best direction of a play for Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” while Greenblatt won a best producer Tony for “Ragtime.”

It was Mantello’s third Tony Award and Greenblatt’s fifth.

Other famous actors who got their start performing at Starlight Theatre are Hollywood actress Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” and three-time Tony Award-nominated actress Marin Mazzie, who starred in the Broadway productions of “Passion”, “Ragtime” and “Kiss Me, Kate”. Starlight alum Paul Castree is performing on Broadway in “Water for Elephants.”

“I like to point out that though we have had fantastic local actors who are now performing at the highest level on Broadway and in Hollywood, we also have fabulous actors who stay,” Brady said.

“I don’t think we recognize or appreciate the fact that there are people on Starlight’s stage now who could be performing at higher levels,” he said. “Fortunately for us, they live in our community and have found a place to call home at Starlight.”

Locally cultivated talent at Starlight Theatre is not limited to actors. From 1999 to 2003, Belvidere native and internationally renowned architect Jeanne Gang redesigned the theatre into what a Chicago Tribune architecture critic called “an engineering wonder.”

Gang, founder of Studio Gang architecture and design practice in Chicago, reimagined the theatre’s space to truly reflect its name. Her redesign of Starlight included a one-of-a-kind articulated 70-foot star-shaped roof that can be opened to reveal the night sky and closed during inclement weather.

Typically open for performances, the roof uses an electric screw jack and compression bearings to raise six triangular panels, like the petals of a flower, which form the outline of a star when fully open.

The redesign also features expanded seating and doors that enclose the stage, providing climate control so rehearsals can continue regardless of weather conditions.

The renovated Starlight venue allows for outdoor comfort for patrons and performers alike. Former director Webb recalled the perils of Starlight’s early performance seasons.

“Back in the day, the actors and the audience were out in the hot summertime weather with no shade, and everybody got cooked,” he said. “We also had issues with the stage floor rotting from snow in the winter, so being in the redesigned space elevates everyone’s comfort and theatre experience.”

The ticket and control booths feature a star-formation design with porthole windows arranged in a constellation pattern. Backlighting makes the portholes resemble stars. At its completion, the entire Starlight Theatre renovation cost $8.5 million. The theatre can seat 1,050 patrons.

In an effort to further Starlight Theatre’s success, Brady has precipitated a necessary restructuring of the theatre’s internal operations.

“Since the early 1980s, we would produce three or four shows for each Starlight season with Mike Webb directing all the shows,” Brady said. “I continued this precedent for two seasons before bringing in extra help to direct the shows. This season, I’m directing one show, and we have organized teams that put together the other shows.”

Brady feels that the team model allows for a more collaborative and inclusive approach to selecting Starlight shows, auditioning cast members, and easing director burnout.

“The systemic changes that Starlight is doing internally are all about making the theatre sustainable now and in the future,” Brady said. “Additionally, we have implemented a better communications system among the teams that improves interaction with actors, technical personnel and directors.”

“Anyone who’s done theatre knows that it’s a lot of hard work,” he said. “By implementing changes that streamline how the theatre runs, we become better at respecting the time and commitment of our community volunteer actors and crew.”

Brady and the entire Starlight Theatre family have seen their work pay off as the theatre has received numerous LOU awards for community theatre and awards from the Broadway World organization.

“If I do my job right, I believe that Starlight Theatre will be successful for the next 60 or 100 years,” Brady said. “My job is to make sure this community feels like a family. I want everybody to move forward together by fostering mutual respect, kindness and inclusivity. Talent is important but so is hard work, effort and kindness.”

Starlight Theatre’s 60th season includes “The Wizard of Oz”, “Once on This Island”, “Something Rotten”, and “9 to 5”, which run from early June to early August. A staged reading of “1776” will be presented on July 2, and “The Addams Family”, a Star Bright show, featuring an all-youth cast, runs from Aug. 5-9.

For information on Starlight Theatre, visit https://rockvalleycollege.edu/community/starlight-theatre/index.