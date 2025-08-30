‘Steakfest’ planned in Hinsdale

Vistro Prime, the steakhouse of Chef Paul Virant in downtown Hinsdale, will be the site of the second annual “Steakfest.”

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Steakfest will welcome Chef Joe Flamm, winner of Bravo’s Top Chef and owner of BLVD, Rosemary and Il Carciofo, as well as Jovanni Vergas of BLVD, Russell Kook of The Bellevue, Thomas Oh and Andrew Lim of Perilla Chicago, and Todd Davies of The Foxtail and Cadence Kitchen & Co.

Vistro Prime’s executive chef, Spencer Blake, and his team will create salads and sides to accompany the dishes. A selection of beer, wine and cocktails will be available. Music will be performed.

“Our menu at Vistro Prime features traditional steakhouse fare – steaks, chops, seafood – as well as the signature Vistro dishes you’ve come to know and love, but we are a steakhouse first and foremost and I’ve always been incredibly proud about the steaks we serve at our restaurants,” shared Virant. “We’re super excited to have some of the best chefs in the city join us for Steakfest and allow the community to try some of the best steaks Chicagoland has to offer.”

All profits from each ticket sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry Chicago, a campaign of Share Our Strength, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that believes all children and families deserve to live free from hunger and poverty. Donations will be used to help support Share Our Strength’s strategies and initiatives to end childhood hunger.

Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at https://www.opentable.com/r/vistro-hinsdale?corrid=822b928b-e40d-4a5e-8249-d10479eabfa5&avt=eyJ2IjoyLCJtIjowLCJwIjowLCJzIjowLCJuIjowfQ&p=2&sd=2025-08-20T19%3A00%3A00.

Formerly known as Vistro, Vistro Prime. is the second restaurant from Virant, an award-wining chef, that offers steakhouse fare and cocktails. For reservations and information, visit vistroprime.com.