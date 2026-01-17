Stories Matter Foundation offers writing fellowship program

The Chicago-based nonprofit Stories Matter Foundation is offering its inaugural Write Where You Are writing fellowship, a three-month mentorship and educational program at no cost.

The fellowship aims to support and empower diverse voices across Chicago and includes classes spanning creative writing, poetry, nonfiction storytelling and improvisation, in partnership with Lookingglass Theatre Co. Fellowships are valued at $2,750 each and are funded by Stories Matter Foundation.

Write Where You Are instruction is led by Dionna Griffin-Irons, former longtime director of talent and inclusion at The Second City, alongside a team of authors and teachers from StoryStudio Chicago and Lookingglass ensemble members J. Nicole Brooks and Anthony Irons.

Write Where You Are applications are open through Jan. 30.

To learn about the fellowship and apply, visit storystudiochicago.org/write-where-you-are-writing-fellowship.

Stories Matter Foundation will award 12 fellowships for its first Write Where You Are cohort, with classes scheduled to begin in early March.

“This new fellowship program gives those who may not think of themselves as writers — but who have important stories to get out into the world — the opportunity to learn in community, gain skills and creative confidence, and know they are ready to make a positive impact by using their voice,” said Jill Pollack, founder and Board Chair of StoryStudio Chicago and Stories Matter Foundation. “We are committed to doing what we can to combat racism and stand alongside those who are fighting for social justice for themselves and their communities.”

The Write Where You Are fellowships will support a cohort of writers representing Chicago’s multicultural neighborhoods. The program aims to amplify underrepresented voices across the city, including writers who identify as BIPOC, ALAANA, and/or LGBTQ+.

“As a performer and instructor, I’ve always been interested in deepening community voices and showing transformation on the page and the stage — it’s how we heal and build empathy,” said Griffin-Irons. “I’m delighted to join Stories Matters Foundation to support and expand its inclusion efforts, as we create opportunities for new voices and empower others to own their story and tell their truth.”

Griffin-Irons is also a teaching artist for the Chicago Stories Project, the community programming arm of Stories Matter Foundation, which works to amplify voices from underserved communities across the Chicago area through free classes, library partnerships, and scholarships. The Write Where You Are writing fellowship program is an expansion of that work.