Students help butterflies take flight

Second-grade students from Hollywood Elementary School in Brookfield joined Brookfield Zoo Chicago on Tuesday for a learning experience.

With guidance from zoo animal care specialists, students helped release the first set of butterflies into the zoo’s Butterflies! Habitat by holding sticks with sugar water. Butterflies went to the sticks before flying to their canopied home.

The students learned about the different species of butterflies, their life cycles, and how to care for the insects in their own back yards.

The Butterflies! Habitat, located near the zoo’s carousel, opens on Saturday and features:

More than 30 butterfly and moth species native to North America, including monarchs – the Illinois state insect and an endangered insect on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List

Information on native plant species that attract butterflies, offering guests insights for creating a pollinator-friendly garden in their back yard

Additional learning opportunities around butterfly migration

Information about nature’s colorful creatures and the zoo’s conservation efforts is available at brookfieldzoo.org/attractions/butterflies.