Teatro ZinZanni welcomes back Cutler, Deaver

Teatro ZinZanni Chicago has announced the return of two performers and veterans of the ZinZanni universe: Christine Deaver and Cassie Cutler.

Both artists will perform through Oct. 5.

Deaver is an actor, singer, writer and voice-over artist who has performed for ZinZanni audiences in Seattle, San Francisco and, for her third time, Chicago. Deaver brings two characters to life: Tina Romanelli, a brassy, over-the-top New Jersey visitor obsessed with finding the new pope’s Chicago roots, and Casanova, Italy’s “grrreastest loverrr,” making his debut on the Chicago stage.

Cutler is making her return to the Chicago tent as well. Known for her physical artistry and aerial abilities, Cutler debuts a “bottle walk” and a solo dance trapeze act performed on straps.

For information and tickets, visit zinzanni.com/chicago.

In 2019, Teatro ZinZanni’s antique Speigeltent was erected on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel in downtown Chicago. TZ opened its first show in July 2019 in the heart of Chicago’s Theare District. In April, Teatro ZinZanni announced a permanent residency of its show in Chicago as well as Club ZinZanni.

Follow TeatroZinZanniChicago on Facebook, ZinZanniChicago on Instagram and TikTok, TeatroZinZanni on YouTube, and teatro-zinzanni on LinkedIn.