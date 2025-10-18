Teatro ZinZanni’s newest show borders on greatness 

Tackling immigration and race without being political takes some delicate balancing.

Thankfully, a group of circus performers is doing just that these days to near-perfection in Chicago.

The latest production of Teatro ZinZanni in the Cambria Hotel, located in Chicago’s Theater District, addresses the American Dream, immigration and different cultures without fingerpointing or partisan swipes.

“When we were approaching this topic, I really said, ‘I don’t want to have a lecture going on,’ said Joe De Paul, director and performer.

Combining top circus performers from around the world, singer LiV Warfield’s powerful vocals, and De Paul’s comedic genius, all under a big top, the show celebrates immigrants and pursuit of the American Dream.

“The word ‘immigrant’ right now is filled with tension and division,” De Paul said. “I remember not too long ago that immigrant stories are inspiring stories. My own family history came from Scotland and Italy.

“I think we need to return to humanizing immigrant stories and also diverse groups of people because I think that is also what symbolizes circuses. You have multiple disciplines working together, admiring each other.”

Running through spring, the production blends heart, humor and high-flying spectacle into a one-of a-kind evening.

Going beyond passports and visas, the show aims to show the true essentials for starting anew are empathy and love.

“Teatro ZinZanni has always been about joy, laughter, and most of all, love,” said Norm Langil, founder of Teatro ZinZanni. “This show is a celebration of the beauty that happens when cultures meet, mingle and make magic together. Chicago, with its incredible immigrant history and diversity, is the perfect home for this story.”

Peoria native and Chicago resident LiV Warfield is masterfully paired with performers and her powerhouse vocals tell a compelling story with the high-flying acrobats.

Warfield, who had shared stages, with Prince, Stevie Wonder and Nancy Wilson of Heart, made it to the finals of America’s Got Talent.

She said as soon as she heard the show’s’ back story she was inspired to be a part of it “just for the fact that we get to work with different kinds of people from different walks of life.”

“When I finally met the cast, I was like “OK. I already know what this feeling is going to be like when people enter into the tent because when people come inside they can probably take a look at themselves and hopefully find something within each character.’” Warfield said.

“We have Mariko (Iwasa) from Tokyo whose a clown and tap dancer, hair suspension by Danila (Bim) from Brazil, Kyran (Walton) who’s this amazing African-American hand-balancing artist from St. Louis,” she added.

Also part of the impressive cast are:

Spencer Androli – a three-third world champion juggler from Texas

Lindsay Culbert-Olds – A Boston-based aerialist and gymnast, who has performed with Cirque du Soleil

Aerial Emery – A Chicago local who grew up in a circus family, who has done hoop performances in more than 30 countries

Warfield said she loves being part of such a diverse and funny cast.

“We have a really good time with the songs, the band, just everything put together in that space,” she said. “We wanted to make sure people came in with a sense of community, just also to know that we leave and we enter into this building with love.

“For me, leave the outside outside. When you come in here it’s like fellowship. It’s really a lot of laughter because (the performers) are fun. They’re a lot of fun to watch.”

Director De Paul, a Canadian, brings decades of experience from Cirque du Soleil. He said the show is about human connection.

“I believe newcomers bring stories, opportunity and richness to our community, and if you are a newcomer to Teatro ZinZanni, you will discover that laughter is the fastest way to cross barriers,” he said. “We’re using comedy, circus and storytelling to remind people that joy doesn’t need translation — it’s something we all share.”

De Paul said part of the event’s ambiance is the antique Spiegeltent, a mirrored tent, on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel.

“It’s the space too, a circus tent. It’s 100 years old .It’s in the round.,” De Paul said of the setting. “You’re seated at a table with your guests or hopefully you’re sharing a table with some other guests sometimes and you’re in the show. You’re in very close proximity to all of the action that is happening around you and above you and then you break bread together. You eat and then you laugh together.

“I real feel like by the end of it, you feel connection with everybody in the room and that’s one of the magical things about ZinZanni. It hits people in an emotional way – the fun, the laughter and maybe they don’t even know it’s happening.”

Tickets for Teatro ZinZanni shows through Dec. 31 are available at zinzanni.com/chicago/tickets. Shows are Thursday through Sundays. Tickets start at $68, not including food options.