The Generations plans benefit concert

The Generations will perform Saturday at Durty Nellie’s in Palatine to benefit Easterseals Autism Services.

Saturday’s show marks the band’s return to the venue where members celebrated the release of their debut album, Alternate View, in 2024.

The concert will feature performances by The Generations and guests, continuing the group’s mission to use music as a platform for community support and awareness. Proceeds will benefit Easterseals severing the Chicago and Greater Rockford area. Easterseals works to empower individuals and families affected by autism through therapy, education and care programs.

Durty Nellie’s is at 180 N. Smith St.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Generations takes the stage at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/the-generations-nellies-gastropub-concerthub-tickets/14638273?pl=durty.

Founded in 2023 by Chicago musician and philanthropist Rob Stephen, The Generations blends ’80s rock with modern influences.