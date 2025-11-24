The Godfrey named parade partner

The Godfrey Hotel Chicago has been named the Official Hotel Provider for the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade.

Located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, The Godfrey will welcome parade organizers, VIPs, and travelers from across the country.

As part of the partnership, The Godfrey Hotel will offer an event room rate for parade attendees and visitors traveling to Chicago for Thanksgiving. The hotel is steps from the parade route and many Chicago holiday destinations.

“Producing a parade of this scale takes an extraordinary amount of coordination, energy, and care,” said Ashley Berry of the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade. “We’re grateful to partner with The Godfrey Hotel Chicago as our home base for this magical week. Their team has gone above and beyond to ensure our leadership and special guests are rested, comfortable, and ready to present the best parade experience possible.”

“The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade is one of the city’s most enduring traditions,” said Daniel Grajdura of The Godfrey Hotel Chicago. “We are honored to play a role in welcoming parade organizers and guests from around the country; and we look forward to helping make this year’s festivities memorable for everyone involved.”

Guests may reserve rooms at the event rate at https://www.godfreyhotelchicago.com/book/dates-of-stay?domain=www.chicagothanksgivingparade.com&RatePlanId=10674431. The rate includes two drinks at I/O rooftop lounge.

The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade, presented by Forvis Mazars, a global professional services network, is from 8-11 a.m. Thursday. Viewers can turn in on Pluto TV’s “Holiday Channel,” CBS 2 Chicago and the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Channel on YouTube.

The parade goes along State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street. It includes floats, marching bands, equestrian units, cultural performers, celebrities and giant balloons.

Parade partners are Forvis Mazars, The Godfrey Hotel Chicago, CDOne Price Cleaners, Setna IO, Billy Goat Tavern, CANTV, Dude Wipes, HI USA, Jewel-Osco, CBS Chicago, Kinsale Contracting Group, Inc. 93.9 LITE FM, 103.5 KISS FM, Inspiration 1390, Staypineapple, V103, Rock 95.5, and 107.5 WGCI.