The Scrap Jar combines thrifting, crafting

Long known for its eclectic mix of boutiques, restaurants and art shops, downtown Rockford’s near East Side now includes a one-of-a-kind business catering to crafters seeking a bargain.

The Scrap Jar, which opened in April at 324 E. State St., bases its inventory on donated arts and crafts items.

“A few years back, I saw donation-based craft stores on social media and visited one in Chicago,” said owner Angela Martinez. “Having a craft supply thrift shop is unique to Rockford.

“I love arts and crafts, hate throwing stuff away, and love thrifting, so it is all a great combination of what I like to do.”

The Scrap Jar’s inventory includes paint, canvases and sketching supplies, fabric, sewing and knitting items, holiday, scrapbooking and office surplus, and kids’ art materials. Because the business is based on community donations, the inventory changes and is as eclectic as the shop itself.

“The most unique item that we received as a donation was a giant beading loom with handwritten instructions,” Martinez said. “Clearly, someone built this and detailed how to use the loom to make beaded jewelry. I also love getting donations of vintage postcards, fabrics and other craft items from the 1950s through the 1980s.”

“I like to think of The Scrap Jar as a creative reuse center,” she said.

The store’s brightly decorated interior invites bargain hunters in and also houses an adjacent event space for parties, classes, and art shows.

“We have had community groups utilize our event space for their meetings, and we host events where guest artists and creators come to do painting or crafting classes,” Martinez said. “We also rent the space for private parties, and we can help host craft-based parties.”

The Scrap Jar’s event space has also been used for community events like Art Scene.

A Rockford native, Martinez is dedicated to enhancing Rockford’s artistic footprint while giving back to the community.

“We provide free supplies for teachers, we give patrons a coupon for their craft donations, and we have given fabric to local organizations for creative projects.”

In December, The Scrap Jar donated fleece and other materials to Tad More Tailoring for a volunteer event with UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital. Health care workers from UW Health and Tad More Tailoring employees used the donated materials to make fleece blankets and infinity scarves for hospital and cancer center patients.

According to a Facebook post from the city of Rockford, “…, The Scrap Jar has already collected over 17,200 pounds of supplies, that’s about 8.5 tons diverted from the waste stream and placed back into the hands of creatives.”

Martinez sees a bright future for The Scrap Jar.

“This year’s goals are to promote the event space, and host more classes, art shows and community events,” she said. “Most people have arts and crafts items in their homes that they don’t use, and we would rather see those things donated instead of trashed.

“I would like to see The Scrap Jar become a fully sustainable business that can collaborate with the community and other local arts organizations to make this corridor of East State Street an arts tourism destination.”