Theater patrons urged to catch Marriott’s latest production

Marriott Theatre, the Chicago area’s longest-running musical theater, is presenting Catch Me If You Can, a musical comedy based on a true story about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.

J.J. Niemann, whose Broadway credits include Hamilton, Back to the Future and The Book of Mormon, makes his Marriott Theatre debut as the con artist Frank Abagnale Jr.

The production also features Nathaniel Stampley as Agent Carl Hanratty. Stampley’s Broadway roles included Cats, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, The Lion King and both the original production and the revival of The Color Purple. He also earned a Jeff Award for Best Actor for his work in Marriott’s production of Man of La Mancha.

Mariah Lyttle plays Brenda Strong. Lyttle’s Broadway roles were in The Wiz, Bad Cinderella and The Color Purple.

Jessie Fisher plays the role of Paula Abagnale. Fisher’s Broadway credits include A Beautiful Noise, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Once.

The musical is directed by Jeff Award winner Jessica Fisch, who directed Marriott’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Choreography is by Deidre Goodwin, whose work includes Marriott’s Beehive: The 60s Musical.

Music direction is by Jeff Award winner Ryan Nelson.

Catch Me If You Can opens at 7 p.m. today and runs through Oct. 19.

The play takes place in the 1960s with con man Frank Abagnale Jr. posing as an airline pilot, lawyer and doctor – and then escapes police custody, all before he turns 22. When Abagnale’s lies catch the attention of an FBI agent, he is pursued across the globe to pay for his crimes.

The musical was created by Tony Award-winning Terrance McNally, whose works include The Full Monte and Ragtime, and Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, whose work includes Hairspray, Some Like It Hot and Smash.

“I’m excited to bring Catch Me If You Can to the Chicagoland area with a truly show-stopping cast,” said director Jessica Fisch. “Our production will be a celebration of what makes live musical theater so indispensable: gorgeous singing, heart-stopping dancing, and compelling storytelling – all in a stylish fizzy container.

“Woven into this unbelievable true tale of high-flying and hijinks is a surprisingly moving story about families: the imperfect ones we’re born with, the aspirational ones we forge, and the ones that sneak up on you … maybe with an FBI badge and a gun.”

Catch Me If You Can also features Sean Fortnato as Frank Abagnale Sr., Justin Albinder as Agent Dollar, Alex Goodrich as Agent Cod, Karl Hamilton as Agent Branton, Alexis Roston as Carol Strong and James Earl Jones II as Roger Strong, alongside Emma Grace Bailey, Brian Bandura, Katie Scarlett Brunson, Sophie Lu, David Nichole Fonde, Ron King, Emma Ogea, Alexandra Palkovic, Tommy Rivera-Vega, Lucas Thompson and understudies Ivan Bracy Jr., Anna Louise Bramlett, Morgan DiFonzo, Albert Sterner and Elaine Watson.

The artistic team features associate choreographer Shanna VanDerwerker, scenic designers Andrew Boyce and Lauren Nichols, costume designer Sully Ratka, video/projection designer Anthony Churchill, lighting designer Jesse Klugg, sound designer Michael Daly, props designers Rae Watson and Sally Zack, wig, hair & makeup designer Miguel Armstrong, assistant director Sunnie Eraso, intimacy director Katie Johanningman, fight choreographer David Blixt, and stage manager Christine Freeburg.

Catch Me If You Can runs at 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays, with select 1 p.m. Thursday shows. Group, dinner-theater, student, senior and military discounts are available. For tickets, call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847-634-0200 or go to www.tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Visit www.MarrriottTheatre.com for information. Guests are also invited to visit Three Embers Restaurant before the show for a pop-up experience that coincides with Catch Me If You Can.