‘Titanic’ takes maiden voyage at Marriott

Connor Gallagher has his work cut out him as Titanic The Musical opens Wednesday at the Marriott Theatre.

Not only is Gallagher directing and choreographing the Lincolnshire theater production, but he is telling that a story that virtually everyone already knows the conclusion.

“Ninety-nine percent of the people know how the story ends: the ship sinks,” Gallagher said. “How do you keep the dramatic tension? You lean in to it theatrically. You have continuous action. Third-class passengers are still acting when the scene is focused on the first-class passengers.”

Titanic The Musical is part of Marriott’s 50th anniversary season. The production opens at 7 p.m. Wednesday and runs through June 1.

The show focuses on the passengers on the “unsinkable ship” and the tragedy that followed.

With a score by Maury Yeston and based on the book by Peter Stone, the original Broadway production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

It is the first time that Titanic is being performed at the Chicago area’s longest-running musical theater.

Gallagher is on his maiden voyage at Marriott Theatre as well after the Broadway production of Beetlejuice; Off-Broadway productions of The Big Gay Jamboree, The Robber Bridegroom, Into the Woods and Beauty and The Beast; and Disney Cruise Line productions of Tale of Moana and Tangled.

Seeing things differently

Gallagher said performing Titanic in the round of Marriott Theatre is a challenge all unto itself.

“It may be hard for people to understand how we will do it,” Gallagher said. “The number ‘There She Is’ is aimed at looking at the ship from one direction. How do you satisfy people looking in four different directions?

“It takes some abstract-thinking theatrically. It is a mountain we are climbing.”

Gallagher said it is a challenge that the cast and crew are ready to handle.

“It gives us great artistic freedom,” the show’s director said of being in the round. “Some people could look at telling this story in the round as a hindrance. It can also be a great asset.

“We can lean into what the audience sees from their vantage point. We can make bold theatrical choices.”

He credits Katie Johannigman, the show’s associate director and choreographer, with connecting him with Marriott leaders knowing that Titanic was a show that interested Gallagher.

He said making theater special is vital to live performances’ existence.

“Post-pandemic, there is so much streaming content, so many options,” the director/choreographer said. “We are asking people to buy tickets and drive 30 minutes. We need to give them something that they can only experience in live theater.”

Gallagher said he is excited to be a part of the Lincolnshire production.

“As a child who discovered musical theater in the ’90s, Titanic was a formative show for me,” Gallagher said. “The chance to bring it to life on the Marriott Theatre stage is a thrilling, daunting and ultimately energizing task.

“Add to that that legendary actors of Chicago and one of the most haunting scores ever written, and I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating on this production. I promise it will be unlike any Titanic you’ve seen before.”

He said the uniqueness of the Marriott Theatre is something that he is finding endearing.

“The Marriott is a special place to see a show. It is immersive,” Gallagher said. “I did Beetlejuice at the Palace Theater (in New York), but the audience is quite far away. It is an opera house.

“At the Marriott, you are never more than 10 rows away from the actors.”

Known story

He said being a familiar story to people is something he embraces as well.

“Not every show has that. It is a fantastic story that has been adapted to a musical. There is a lot to love and a lot to take away for the audience.”

Gallagher said he doesn’t view Chicago as second to New York in theater by any means.

“Any job I have ever had, I have never thought of any area as less than another,” he noted. “There is a lot of top-tier talent here, making a living as actors.

“New York can be unforgiving. It is a lot about luck and timing. I love the work I do whether it is on Broadway or a cruise ship. It doesn’t matter where I’m geographically located.”

Gallagher’s work has included time in Germany and Korea as well.

“It keeps me flexible and nimble,” he said. “

He loves being in Chicago and working with the actors here.

“I have found them warm and sharp, hard-working and incredibly talented,” Gallagher said. “They are people who love to work, to be part of the show. The actors here are up to the challenge.

“There are people in this production with smaller roles than their background would warrant, but they do not bring their egos and baggage. They come every day with open hearts and open minds. We have skilled performers in every part of the production.

“They are open to the process and to learn. They keep me coming back every day.”

Gallagher said he did not know it was the Marriott’s golden anniversary when he signed up for the job.

“No one has put any pressure on me,” he said. “I am honored to be part of the anniversary season. People put a lot of weight on anniversaries. I don’t know if that’s good or not, but I am proud to be a part of the the anniversary season.”

Titanic The Musical is scheduled to run at 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays. There will also be some 1 p.m. Thursday shows. Group, dinner theater, student, senior and military discounts are available. To make a restaurant reservation, call 847-634-0100. Parking is free. To reserve show tickets, call 847-634-0200 or go to www.tickets.marriotttheatre.com.

