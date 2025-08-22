Triathletes tackle Lake Michigan, city streets

The Chicago Triathlon by Supertri returns this weekend and is on track to be the largest in the event’s history – and Supertri’s biggest triathlon yet.

With more than 7,500 participants in 2024 and 2025 registration already exceeding expectations, this year promises record-breaking participation, fundraising, and community engagement. The race welcomes individuals and relay teams on a course that begins in Lake Michigan, winds through Downtown, and finishes in Grant Park. The event is open to all ages and abilities — from first-timers to paratriathletes.

The Chicago Triathlon weekend events include:

Saturday

– SuperSprint Race: For beginners or those looking for a fast challenge

– Kids Tri Chicago: A race designed for young athletes

– Supertri League: Part of the short-course triathlon series returns for its second year in Chicago. It features professional athletes in races

Sunday

– Sprint and Olympic Distance Races: The weekend’s largest events featuring thousands of participants competing along Chicago’s lakefront.

Building on its mission to give back, Supertri’s Corporate Challenge returns this year with a goal to double last year’s impact, which raised more than $55,000 for Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. The team-based competition brings companies together to race and fund-raise in support of pediatric cancer and blood disorder research.

“Chicago gives us the perfect stage to showcase what triathlon can become,” said Supertri CEO and Co-Founder Michael D’hulst. “Our goal is to make this the most exciting and inclusive triathlon the sport has ever seen.

“The energy and passion of the Chicago community push us to raise the bar, and we’re committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for athletes and fans alike.”

For information on Supertri and its upcoming events, visit www.Supertri.com and follow on Instagram at @Supertri_. For details on this year’s Chicago Triathlon, visit www.by.Supertri.com/chicago-triathlon/ and follow @chicago.tri.

The Chicago Triathlon is the largest urban triathlon in the United States, with more than 8,500 athletes and thousands of spectators annually.