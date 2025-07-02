USA’s 249th birthday celebration marked by food, local festivals and fireworks

Independence Day fireworks shows are as old as the nation itself.

According to historical accounts, the first such shows came in 1777, one year after the 13 American colonies declared they would break away from Great Britain.

The tradition continues this week as Illinois communities celebrate the nation’s 249th anniversary of independence with fireworks shows while individuals will also stage their own unofficial pyrotechnics on streets and in neighborhoods.

That’s a lot of red, white and BOOM!

Many communities offer sky shows starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Other towns will feature community festivals and parades around the holiday.

Here’s a sampling of events from around the area, courtesy of Enjoy Illinois, the state’s official tourism office, plus other local and regional sources:

Thursday

Berwyn

Morton West High School will be host of Berwyn’s show with doors opening at 8 p.m.

Burlington

Festivities at Burlington Park begin at 5 p.m. with a tribute to veterans at 9 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for dusk.

Morton

The community will celebrate the Gordon D. Honegger Morton Community Independence Day

Celebration at McClallen Park. Admission to the park is free and gates open at 4 p.m. with fireworks beginning at dark. Some 250 hard-surface parking spots are available at the park that Morton Park District residents can purchase for $10 each in advance.

North Aurora

Riverfront Park activities start at 5 p.m. with a performance by the Hillbilly Rockstarz from 6-9 p.m. Fireworks scheduled for around 9:30 p.m.

Palatine

The Palatine Jaycees’ five-day Hometown Fest (today through Sunday) includes fireworks at dusk Thursday at Community Park. The festival also includes a carnival, entertainment and food and beverage sales.

Plainfield

The village will offer an inaugural Food Truck Festival starting at 4 p.m. at Gregory B. Bott Community Park. Fireworks are set for around 9 p.m. at Plainfield Central High School.

Roanoke

The 18th annual Cruise-In on Main Street runs from 4-10 p.m. with fireworks at dusk.

Roselle

Music and food trucks are featured at the Lake Park High School West Campus event. Food service starts around 6:30 p.m. and music at 7 p.m. Fireworks at dark.

Wheaton

Graf Park will be home to Wheaton’s Festivities & Fireworks starting at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks are set for around 9 p.m.

Wilmette

The Wilmette Park District’s Fun and Fireworks at Gibson Park offers MainStage music beginning at 4 p.m. and seven food vendors. Lakefront fireworks begin at dusk.

Thursday and Friday

Aurora

Best viewing for Thursday fireworks is available at the Aurora Transportation Center and McCullough Park. Food trucks and DJs will be at both locations starting at 6 p.m. RiverEdge Park and bike bridge are closed due to construction. A parade is set for 10 a.m. Friday with a downtown reviewing stand at 20 E. Downer Place.

Lisle

Thursday festivities start with music from 5:30-9 p.m. Lisle Park District’s Van Kampen Stage with fireworks at around 9:30 p.m. On Friday, a parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. from Lisle Junior High School.

Orland Park

A two-day holiday celebration begins at 7 p.m. Thursday with the annual Veterans Liberty Fun Run and Walk. On Friday fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.

Peoria

Sponsors say that the free Red, White and BOOM! show Friday on the Peoria and East Peoria riverfronts is among the biggest in the country and an estimated 200,000 visitors are expected to witness it. Fireworks are expected to begin around 9:30 p.m., launched from barges in the Illinois River. Midwest Communications and its seven radio stations helped organize the event in conjunction with the Peoria Park District. It is supported by other community-focused sponsors, volunteers and local organizations along with 20 law enforcement, military and public safety agencies. A two-day celebration begins at 6 p.m. Thursday with the Monsters of Yacht Rock concert at the CEFCU Center State @ The Landing. Tickets are $16.50 (including fees) in advance and higher on the day of the event. Friday, meanwhile, is full of activities beginning at 5 p.m. with music and vendors — including a dance party at 6:30 p.m. on the riverfront. The river closes to recreational traffic at 7 p.m. while the Bob Michel Bridge is shut to pedestrian and vehicle traffic beginning at 8:30 p.m. A flyover of C-130H Hercules from local 182nd Airlift Wing of Illinois National Guard is scheduled for 9 p.m. and festivities continue at 9:20 p.m. with the national anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance recited by Festival of Lights Queen Annabel Pulling. Fireworks follow.

Warrenville

Warrenville’s 4th of July Celebration is a two-day event filled with food and held at Cerny Park. The celebration kicks off with a Thursday parade. Fireworks are scheduled for Friday evening.

Winnebago

Fireworks show starts at dusk Thursday with best viewing from Winnebago schools’ athletic fields. Parade starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

Thursday through Saturday

Gurnee

Six Flags Great America July 4th Fireworks Celebration runs nightly from Thursday through Saturday at 9:45 p.m. with fireworks lighting up the sky and roller coasters.

Kirkland

The community’s 77th annual event at Franklin Township Park includes music, carnival rides, vendors, games, a parade, car and tractor show, and fireworks on Saturday.

Schaumburg

The Schaumburg Boomers baseball team will stage fireworks shows on Thursday and Friday following games. A drone show is added to the fireworks festivities on Saturday.

Friday

Batavia

Events are planned at Engstrom Park, 360 Parkview Drive, with food vendors from 9-9:25 p.m., the Batavia Community Band from 9:30-10:15 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Bensenville

LibertyFest celebration begins with a parade at the Town Center and includes entertainment, food, drinks, and a fireworks show.

Bloomington

Fourth of July in Miller Park includes a car show from 1-4 p.m., music by Jim & Tommy, and fireworks at around 9:15 p.m.

Buffalo Grove

Independence Day events include a performance by the Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. at Willow Stream Park.

Chillicothe

The city’s fireworks will begin at approximately 9:45 p.m. Parking will be limited, and traffic flow around downtown will be modified. Motorists should account for additional time while traveling to their preferred viewing destination.

DeKalb

DeKalb’s fireworks show is set to begin on Friday after a day of events including an animal show, games, food vendors and music at Hopkins Park. Fireworks start about 30 minutes after sunset.

Elgin

Elgin’s annual Fourth of July celebration brings a 9 a.m. downtown parade, followed by concerts, pie-eating contest and other events in and around Festival Park. Fireworks begin at dark.

Eureka

The City of Eureka has planned an Independence Day parade beginning at 10 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Home. The parade ends on Hilldale at the high school parking lot. Fireworks at Eureka Lake are set to begin at dusk.

Evanston

Events include games all day at six locations, a parade at 2 p.m. on Central Street, band concert at 5:30 p.m. and lakefront fireworks at Dawes Park at 9:30 p.m.

Glen Ellyn

Lake Ellyn Park near downtown will be the spot for free evening fireworks.

Highland Park

Community observances begin at 9 a.m. with remembrance of the people whose lives were taken and share solidarity with others injured or traumatized in the parade mass shooting on July 4, 2022. An Independence Day parade is set for 11 a.m. downtown.

Hoffman Estates

Northwest Fourth-Fest, running from today through Sunday, will have Friday events starting with a 9 a.m. parade. Carnival, kid’s zone and food vendors open at noon while music starts at 5 p.m. along Prairie Stone Parkway. A drone light show is scheduled for around 9:30 p.m.

Huntley

The Independence Day parade begins at 4 p.m. and runs from Bakley and Main Street heading for the Square. Annual fireworks show starts around 9:30 p.m. at Deicke Park.

Joliet

Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium will be the place to view fireworks. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts around 9:30 p.m.

Lake Forest

Lake Forest has an evening of family-friendly events and entertainment. The 18th annual fireworks show follows at around 9 p.m.

Lombard

The village will have its annual fireworks display at around 9:30 p.m. at Madison Meadow Park.

Mundelein

Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Friday, part of the Mundelein Community Days Festival which runs from Thursday through Sunday and includes a parade, car show, pet parade, face painting, bands and carnival.

Normal

A Fourth of July celebration kicks off with the Park 2 Park 5 Mile Run, and an early bird swim at the Fairview Family Aquatic Center. Starting at 5:30 p.m., a concert with family-friendly activities will be held at Fairview Park, with fireworks at about 9:15 p.m.

Naperville

For the fourth year in a row, Naperville will have a free fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. at the Frontier Sports Complex. Prior to the show, the Naperville Municipal Band will perform patriotic classics at Wagner Pavilion at the 95th Street Community Plaza.

Orland Park

Events include a kids parade at 5 p.m., concert at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Centennial Park West.

Oswego

The annual Independence Day Fireworks show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. at Prairie Point Park.

Pekin

The Honor America Celebration will be held at Pekin High School Memorial Stadium beginning at 6 p.m. and include activities, concessions and fireworks.

Rockford

Independence Day events center around City Market Pavilion starting at 4:30 p.m. with parades, food and music. Fireworks launch from the Jefferson Street Bridge starting around 9:30 p.m.

St. Charles

One of the area’s top annual fireworks shows comes after events at Langum, Mount St. Mary, and Pottawatomie parks. Fireworks launch from Langum Park at dusk.

Skokie

The Skokie Park District has a downtown parade followed by events at Niles West High School, including music and a 9:30 p.m. fireworks show.

Westmont

Westmont marks 25 years of Independence Day fireworks with events beginning at 4 p.m. at Ty Warner Park with food trucks, games, kids crafts, and entertainment, plus the evening sky show.

West Peoria

The annual West Peoria Fourth of July parade follows a route through the streets of West Peoria and begins at 10 a.m. The parade starts at Rohmann/Sterling Avenue and goes down Rohmann Avenue to Swords Avenue.

Winnetka

The village’s Independence Day starts with a 7:30 a.m. run, continues with a 10 a.m. parade and concludes with events at Village Green Park — including music and a performance by the Jesse White Tumblers at 8 p.m. A fireworks show at 9:20 p.m. Friday will be held at Duke Child’s Field.

Woodridge/Downers Grove

The DuPage County communities have teamed up for a show at around 9:30 p.m. at 75th Street5 and Lemont Road with the best viewing spots at nearby parking lots.

Woodstock

Showtime is at dusk at Emricson Park, with entry via South and Jackson streets. A $15 fee covers parking inside the park. Food and drink will be available.

Yorkville

The day begins with a 9 a.m. parade and continues with other family-friendly activities. Evening fireworks will be launched from Countryside Parkway and Illinois Route 47.

Saturday

Chicago

An all-a-glow fireworks show along the backdrop of Chicago’s skyline at Navy Pier, starting at 10

p.m.. There will be no Navy Pier fireworks on Friday.

Sandwich

The community has a 10 a.m. parade and then the focus shifts to the Sandwich Fairgrounds for food trucks and vendors beginning at 3 p.m. Fireworks after sunset. Admission is $10 per vehicle, cash only.