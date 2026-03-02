Young Downers Grove performer loving her first time on national tour

Ava Rose Doty has to do homework on a bus and misses her dogs, but has no complaints about traveling the country to perform.

The 9-year-old Downers Grove resident is part of the national touring company for “Mrs. Doubtfire,” which will be performed March 10-11 at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater in Peoria.

Doty said she feels comfortable now in the second half of a yearlong run as Natalie, one of the children of Daniel Hillard, who creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in his kids’ lives after a messy divorce.

“I’m not that nervous because we’ve been doing it for seven months already,” Doty said. “But at the beginning, I was a little nervous because I’d be traveling for a year and it was Broadway. It’s always been really fun because I love theater and being a part of this production is just an honor.”

The fourth-grader at St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in Lisle said getting homework done could mean doing assignments in the back of a theater or while traveling to the next show.

“We have a tutor who travels with us and we have a wrangler who watches us backstage,” Doty said. “Our tutor helps us with any problems with our school or anything. We do work on the bus, at the airport, in the hotel, the theater, basically anywhere. Most of the kids are on online school programs, but I still go to my school.

“We just Face Time with our teacher sometimes and they send me work through Google Classroom. Our tutor is very helpful and we do school whenever we need to and we have to do at least 15 hours a week.”

Doty got the idea to act from her sibling.

“My sister was doing some community theater and I saw one of her shows and I thought that it would be fun to try it out,” the actress said. “So when I was 5 ½, I auditioned for “Shrek the Musical” and I played the dwarf and I loved it. I started doing some more theater with my sister and we did “The Sound of Music” at Wagon Wheel (Center for the Arts) in Indiana. That was my first professional show when I was 6. I also got to do “A Christmas Carol” twice – at Drury Lane and the Goodman Theatre in Chicago.”

Doty said she stays in touch with her friends during her travels.

“They love seeing me in shows and they love that I do theater,” she said. “They’re always fascinated about it. They also really miss me.”

“They came to Milwaukee and Rockford to see you,” fellow actor Craig Allen Smith reminded her during a video conference interview.

Smith plays in the title role of Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire.

He relishes the role and spending time with the children in the cast.

“I kind of feel more like a fun uncle (than a dad to them) because I can mess around with the kids and then I’m like, ‘All right, get out of here. Go do your school work. Go back to your parents,’” Smith laughed.

“And he actually has two kids,” Doty interjected.

“Yeah, I have two boys from a previous marriage and they’re 19 now. So getting to play a dad again for younger kids is a lot of fun for me. I miss that,” Smith said. “Now, they’re at the annoying teenager age where they don’t even talk to me. You’re just trying to make sure they’re alive, you know? You’re like ‘Are you alive?’ and they’re like ‘Yeah.’ That’s all I get.”

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania resident said going through so many costume changes during each performance takes a lot of coordination and teamwork.

“I do 32 costume changes and some are under 30 seconds. So, I have a whole team backstage that helps me get in and out of costume,” Smith said. “I wish the audience could see like a side monitor of what’s happening backstage because I feel like that would be just as entertaining with how fast things have to happen back there.”

Doty encouraged Peoria area residents to come see the theatrical production.

“Everyone loves Mrs. Doubtfire. It has a really good story,” she said. “If you watch this, you feel all the emotions. You always start laughing because of Craig and also feel joy. You also get sad and it’s very good.

“It’s different from the movie, which is good, to see all the different things that they added and took away, and all the music and dancing. They have such good dancing. They have all these wonderful singers. It’s just magical.”

“It has a lot of laughs and a lot of heart,” Smith said.

Performances of “Mrs. Doubtfire” will be at 7:30 p.m. March 10-11 at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater in Peoria. For tickets, go to BroadwayinPeoria.com or PeoriaCivicCenter.com.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com