Zeta-Jones stars in the psychological thriller ‘Cupid’

HOLLYWOOD — Former Elvis Austin Butler got “Caught Stealing” back in August 2025, with Regina King, Zoe Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Griffin Dunne and Carol Kane. But he and his partners in crime only recouped $32.5 million of the film’s $65 million cost.

Then Butler made “Enemies” with Jeremy Allen White, but the film has no release date as of yet. He is also attached to a biopic where he’ll star as controversial cyclist Lance Armstrong, who isn’t a producer but will be involved in the project.

Is it already the season to be jolly? Do we really need another new “Christmas Carol,” this time with Johnny Depp as Scrooge? It’ll be his first major studio film since 2022, and it co-stars Ian McKellan and Daisy Ridley. Look out for it in November. However, there’s still no release date for his action/thriller “Day Drinker,” co-starring Penelope Cruz.

Former Superman Henry Cavill has left the Man of Steel behind to star in Guy Ritchie’s action/thriller “In the Grey,” opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Rosamund Pike. (The film is set to release on April 10.) Then he’ll take on the Sherlock Holmes role again for Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 3.”

In addition, Cavill will star as King Alfor in the sci-fi film “Voltron,” with Sterling K. Brown and Rita Ora, and as Conner MacLEOd in the $100-million fantasy film “Highlander” for Amazon MGM Studios. Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou and Jeremy Irons will star alongside him. Somehow he just can’t get away from playing supermen!

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” trailer had 222 million views in its first 24 hours out, making it the most-viewed trailer in 20th Century Studios’ history. In addition to Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles, they’ve added Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Rachel Bloom, Sydney Sweeney and Lady Gaga. It opens on May 1!

Former Oscar winners Faye Dunaway (Best Actress for “Network”) and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Best Supporting Actress for “Chicago”) will be hitting the big screens again! Dunaway stars in “Prima,” alongside Jack Huston and Mira Sorvino, as well as the 2024 filmed-but-not-released supernatural romance “Fate” (with Harvey Keitel). Meanwhile, Zeta-Jones stars in the psychological thriller “Cupid” as an unorthodox marriage counselor, and the film will shoot in in Natchez, Mississippi.

Zeta-Jones’ three-time Oscar-winning husband Michael Douglas recently recalled the time when director Oliver Stone asked him, “Michael, are you doing drugs?” Douglas answered emphatically, “No, I am not doing drugs!” Stone qualified his accusation by adding, “Because you look like you’ve never acted before!” The film that they were working on was the drug-filled “Wall Street” (1987). Douglas won an Oscar for it, while Stone, who won for “Platoon” (1986) and “Born on the Fourth of July” (1989), did not! Maybe Oliver should have been a little more stoned!

