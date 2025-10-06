Authors address religion in horror writing

Growing up in South America, Juan Martinez never saw himself making a living with his words.

Even when he moved to the United States and became a teen movie critic for the Orlando Sentinel, Martinez saw writing as little more than a hobby.

“I never wanted to be a writer,” said Martinez, who is originally from Colombia.

On a tourist visa as a young adult, Martinez’s options were quickly evaporating for remaining in the United States.

“I needed to take a class at a college locally to stay in the U.S. legally,” Martinez remembered.

The summer class that Martinez took was creative writing, and immediately something clicked.

“I did the work in the class. I became enthralled,” Martinez said. “I started to think ‘I can do this. Maybe there is a path for me here.’”

Martinez, an assistant and associate professor at Northwestern University since 2013, wrote Extended Stay, which published in 2023. It is a horror novel about a Las Vegas hotel that eats people, and two undocumented Colombian siblings who end up there.

Martinez, a North Shore resident, will be part of a “Horror Writing & Religion” program at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the University of Chicago Divinity School, 1025 E. 58th St.

He will be joined in conversation by Matt Ruff, author of Lovecraft Country; and Tananarive Due, author of The Good House.

In the American Writers Museum event, the award-winning authors of horror and suspense will discuss the use of religion in their work, from magic and voodoo in Due’s novel to historical cults in Ruff’s Lovecraft Country, which has been adapted into an HBO series.

The authors will discuss what frightens us so deeply about religion, and how do different kinds of writing explore the topic.

The program is part of the museum’s new exhibit and program series “American Prophets: Writers, Religion and Culture,” which journeys through the pages of American history to explore the influences of religion and spirituality on writers and readers. The exhibit opens in November, with programming throughout the fall and beyond.

Martinez never envisioned being hired at Northwestern when he submitted an application more than a dozen years ago.

“I love being here,” the author said. “I am incredibly lucky. I love Chicago.”

He is looking forward to the program.

“I am so excited to be on stage with authors I’ve admired for decades,” Martinez said.

Martinez got his doctorate degree at the University of Nevada Las Vegas and uses Las Vegas for many of the settings in his writing.

“I love horror writing. It is a safe place for me,” Martinez said on the genre.

He referred to his latest work as “comic horror,” saying “I think some readers will be left laughing at times.”

Martinez said he does not write to try to please a mass audience.

“Not every story has to be for everybody,” he said.

Martinez encouraged people who love writing to attend Friday’s program.

“Come, buy a ticket and have fun,” he said. “Both people are stage with me are fantastic, witty, funny people.”

Tickets for Oct. 10’s program are $10 and available at americanwritersmuseum.org/program-calendar/horror_writing_and_religion.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com