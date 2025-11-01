Hainesville encampment brings Civil War echoes to learn from history

Although the events were washed out by rain Sunday, Oct. 19, an estimated 350 people attended the Hainesville Civil War Encampment and Battle on Saturday.

Initially a two-day event, crowds visited field surgical units, the undertaker, and even a singing master for morale for a taste of Army camp living, during the war years of 1861-65.

People came mostly for the battle reenactment, as Union troops charged a Confederate position with period weapons and field artillery near the afternoon’s end. They also found themselves immersed in activities like learning to march in drill formation, hear actors portray Abraham Lincoln and Jefferson Davis, and get up close by walking the grounds.

The effect was one large history lesson throughout the encampment, as reenactors made themselves available to talk about learning skill sets that brought authenticity to their given assignments. Kids were encouraged to track down listed reenactors and collect fun facts in a booklet for a frameable certificate.

Far from a game of “dress-up” and “role-playing,” many of the 80, or so, individuals are educators that have been involved with reenactments for decades. Gaining a perspective with parallels to the present is an important aspect of being able to convey the past.

Gary Alexander explained the singing master was tasked with teaching people to sight read music using the “shape-note” system. “Why do I do reenacting, and what brings me back is I’m constantly learning things … being able to share history with them. History is history, regardless of the political climate. What happened back then, doesn’t change.”

Alexander believes the country was divided geographically during the Civil War, although the predominant reasons were over the slavery issue and government overreach.

“Some people do not like the way history is portrayed, we try and make it the way it was, not the way they wish it would be,” said Scott Paulson, the field undertaker. “They would rather it not be brought up at all. It does make me a little uncomfortable coming out to reenactment, with the political climate, and all, I’d rather not live in fear, though.”

Political issues were a motivating force in moving the event to Hainesville and a 100-acre site owned by the Northbrook Sports Club. The Lake County Forest Preserve District had provided sites for the encampments as a money-making event for their coffers, before abruptly halting their participation in 2019.

“We don’t have to worry about public agenda issues by individuals here,” said Steve Fratt, who portrays Gen. George Meade, and organizes the battles. “As a professor of history at the college level, especially military history, the point is to understand. When we go to the past, the first order of business is understanding other people, even if we don’t like them, disagree, or they’re of a different culture. That’s America. We’ve lost that.”

Daniel Johnson played Thomas Chester Morris, a Black war correspondent for The Press of Philadelphia.

“I’ve been a reenactor for 19 years,” he said. “News reporting was much different than it is now. At least he kept himself out of the stories, and his opinion on things … but he was there, providing coverage.

“We’re in a civil war now, Americans are so very deeply divided politically and morally on things, even to such an intense degree, as it was then,” said Johnson. “We’re not moving toward reconciliation; political parties are so polarized. We need to learn the lessons of history because it tells you how far you’ve come.

The afternoon battle between Union and Confederate troops was narrated by Fratt, with sharp notes of detail, as the cannons roared from both sides with a concussive force. The sight of soldiers dropping after volleys of fire resonated with the audience.

“I was very impressed with the attention to detail, and the care with which the encampments and the surgical tents were put together,” said Bill Haines, of Winthrop Harbor. “There was a definite air of authenticity. They really care about what they’re doing and how it presents to the public.”