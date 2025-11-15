Two picked for state panels

Two picked for state panelsChronicle Media — November 15, 2025
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has appointed two individuals to state panels:
- Jennifer Ramirez will serve as a member of the Children and Family Services Advisory Council.
She serves as executive director of youth development at the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago and as an
adjunct instructor of early childhood education at Morton College. Prior to her current roles, Ramirez worked as senior regional program director of youth development with the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, as well as numerous positions at the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago. Ramirez serves on the Illinois Association for the Education of Young Children Governing Board, which awarded her the Children’s Champion Award in 2024. Ramirez earned her Associate of Arts in child development and psychology from Morton College, her Bachelor of Arts in cognitive studies and education from Ashford University, and her Master of Arts in early childhood education leadership and early childhood education and teaching from University of Arizona.
- Bob Morgan will continue to serve as a member of the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission.
Morgan has represented Lake County’s 58th District in the Illinois House of Representatives since 2019. He has served on the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission since 2024. In Springfield, Morgan serves as chair of the Health Care Licenses Committee and vice chair of the Insurance Committee, while also contributing to the Appropriations, Judiciary, and Mental Health and Addiction committees. He began his career in healthcare consulting, advising hospital systems before joining state government as deputy general counsel for employee benefits at the Department of Central Management Services. He later served as general counsel for the Illinois Department of Public Health, overseeing areas such as healthcare facility licensing, emergency preparedness, communicable disease control, maternal and child health, and mental health services. Morgan earned his Bachelor of Political Science from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and his Juris Doctorate from Northern Illinois University College of Law.
The Illinois Senate needs to confirm both appointments.