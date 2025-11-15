Two picked for state panels

Jennifer Ramirez will serve as a member of the Children and Family Services Advisory Council.

She serves as executive director of youth development at the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago and as an

adjunct instructor of early childhood education at Morton College. Prior to her current roles, Ramirez worked as senior regional program director of youth development with the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, as well as numerous positions at the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago. Ramirez serves on the Illinois Association for the Education of Young Children Governing Board, which awarded her the Children’s Champion Award in 2024. Ramirez earned her Associate of Arts in child development and psychology from Morton College, her Bachelor of Arts in cognitive studies and education from Ashford University, and her Master of Arts in early childhood education leadership and early childhood education and teaching from University of Arizona.