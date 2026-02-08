Becca Good: ‘Renee and I chose kindness’

The wife of the first fatal victim of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement gunfire in Minneapolis issued a statement Saturday, a month after her partner’s death.

Becca Good, who is being represented in litigation against the U.S. government by Chicago attorney Antonio Romanucci, thanked the Minneapolis community for its support.

“Minneapolis has shown me that even in the middle of grief and fear, people still show up for each other,” said Becca Good, wife of Renee Good, who was killed Jan. 7. “For that, I want to say thank you. Thank you to this incredible community for showing up again and again — organizing food and rides, making sure our kids get to school, checking in on neighbors, and standing together in the cold. I am so proud to call Minneapolis my home.”

She said the name of every person subjected to force by the government needs to be known.

“Renee was not the first person killed, and she was not the last. You know my wife’s name and you know Alex (Pretti)’s name, but there are many others in this city being harmed that you don’t know — their families are hurting just like mine, even if they don’t look like mine. They are neighbors, friends, co-workers, classmates. And we must also know their names. Because this shouldn’t happen to anyone.

“Renee always showed up — as a volunteer, a teacher, a mom, a friend — always helping out, making things a little better for others. Seeing the world now celebrate the parts of her that I’ve always known — the kindness, the humor, the warmth – reminds me of her spirit. Renee and I believed that if we lived every day in the world as we wanted it to be, we could build toward making that world a reality. So I am doing that every day — and every night, as I kiss my son at bedtime and tell him things are going to get better.

“Renee and I chose kindness. We believed that every life deserves the same care, treatment, and dignity, no matter who they are or what they look like. That shouldn’t be radical. If it is, then I want Renee and our family to be known for how we practiced radical kindness every day.”