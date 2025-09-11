Addison Township sues former supervisor, three others for ‘misappropriation’ of grant

The Addison Township Board voted Wednesday to sue former Supervisor Dennis Reboletti and three other former officials for allegedly misappropriating more than $78,000 in funds, and using part of it to purchase a pickup truck.

According to documents, the money was given to the township for its food pantry.

Beside Reboletti, the lawsuit names former township Executive Director Sandy Bays, former Human Services Administrator Darcy D’Alessandro, and former Township Accountant Mary Mattia as defendants.

The suit alleges that Reboletti and the Addison Township Foundation illegally converted township assets, and that Reboletti, Mattia, D’Alessandro and Bays breached their fiduciary duty to the township. It demands the return of the truck to the township, among other remedies.

The five-count lawsuit was filed Thursday afternoon in DuPage County Circuit Court by township attorney Edward Mullen.

“I just want to ensure that the tax dollars of Addison Township citizens are being used properly,” Township Supervisor Bobby Hernandez said.

Reboletti did not immediately respond to a phone message and email Thursday afternoon, seeking his comment on the lawsuit.

In August a long banner was placed on the lawn fronting the township headquarters, which read, “Ask Dennis: Where’s our truck?”

Reboletti responded at that time with a cease-and-desist letter to Mullen, referring to the banner as “Defamatory Statements and Prohibited Political Activities,” and demanding it be taken down.

“Your clients are fully aware that I do not have possession of any truck owned by the Township of Addison,” Reboletti contended. “These actions constitute Defamation Per Se…”

The banner was subsequently removed.

The township lawsuit accuses Reboletti and others of illegally taking grant money to pay for a truck.

In August 2024, D’Alessandro signed a grant application with DuPage County, and sent an invoice to the county. The county then sent Addison Township a check for $78,617.

Although the check was made out to “Addison Township” and mailed to the “Addison Township Office,” Mullen said, the check was not deposited in any township bank account, but instead “was endorsed with a stamp” of the Addison Township Foundation and deposited in a foundation bank account.

The foundation, Mullen alleges, “paid $47.352.03 to purchase a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck for use by the food pantry,” adding that township officials believe Reboletti “regularly drove this truck for personal purposes.”

The Addison Township Board of Trustees, Mullen stated, “did not vote to transfer the DuPage grant to the Foundation or otherwise authorize the grant from DuPage County to be deposited in the bank account of the Addison Township Foundation.”

The Addison Township Foundation is a private charity controlled by Reboletti. He has insisted several times that the Addison Township Foundation, and not Addison Township, has legal authority over the food pantry operation.

Current township officials insist that is not true, and Mullen refutes Reboletti’s contention in the lawsuit, saying, “Addison Township runs the Addison Township food pantry out of the Addison Township offices using Addison Township resources and employees.”

Among the exhibits Mullen attached to the lawsuit is a copy of the Grant Agreement between Addison Township and DuPage County that Darcy D’Alessandro signed. The heading of that agreement states, “Grant Agreement between the County of DuPage and Addison Township for the local food pantry infrastructure program.”

In an Aug. 11 letter to Patch demanding a retraction of a story it published on the issue, Reboletti wrote that “The Township of Addison or Town of Addison (it’s legal name) is not listed in the agreement.”

“The ‘Addison Township’ Foundation is the ‘Agency’: Reboletti opined. “The Addison Township Foundation was the Food Pantry.”

However, there is in no mention of any foundation anywhere in the DuPage County Board’s resolution approving the grant.

At one point, the Grant Agreement states that “Addison Township (“Agency”) is a food pantry providing food, nourishment, and basic personal care items and services to the residents of DuPage County.”

The agreement notes that “…(DuPage) County and the Food Pantries“ are hereafter sometimes referred to as the “Party”… and further states that the parties — the County of DuPage and Addison Township — “have prepared this agreement to govern the distribution of the grant funds identified above.”

The Grant Agreement states that its purpose is to “Govern the use of funds appropriated for infrastructure investments to help ‘the Agency’ store, package, and deliver food and essential commodities…” among other allowed activities.

Among the purchases the county grant explicitly allows are “capital equipment, (e.g., vehicles, refrigerators, and forklifts)…” as well as computer hardware and software.

The lawsuit is the second recent legal development involving a former Addison Township official. On Tuesday, Elmhurst Patch reported that former Addison Township Clerk Pamela Moretti was indicted by a DuPage County grand jury on charges related to her husband allegedly filing four fraudulent petition pages for another DuPage County candidate.

In August, 74-year-old Lawrence Moretti, the former clerk’s husband, was indicted on charges of possession with intent to deliver any document known to be altered or forged. Pamela Moretti allegedly notarized the petition pages in question.

The political environment in Addison Township, which is situated in the northeast corner of DuPage County, has been acrimonious since the April 1 election that saw Bobby Hernandez and every other Democrat on the ballot win contested contests. The Addison Township election victories were part of a 49-0 sweep by Democrats in contested elections in DuPage County’s nine townships.