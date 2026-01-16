Advocate for developmentally disabled stays on Guardianship Commission

The associate director of program and policy with the Illinois Council on Developmental Disabilities has been reappointed to the state’s Guardianship and Advocacy Commission.

Mariel Hamer-Sinclair plays a role in evaluating and addressing policy and funding issues that affect the disabled community in Illinois.

Previously, Hamer-Sinclair served as transition manager with Chicago Public Schools and as community work incentive coordinator with the Illinois Assistive Technology Program.

Hamer-Sinclair earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College and her Master of Arts degree in human service administration from University of Illinois Springfield.

The Illinois Senate needs to confirm Hamer-Sinclair’s reappointment.