Aftermath of Waukegan incident frames ICE presence in Lake County 

With U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers staging operations out of the Great Lakes Naval Training Station, Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham issued a message through the municipality’s September newsletter.

In part, he stated, “The city of Waukegan wants to reassure our community that your safety and well-being are our top priority. Per the Illinois Trust Act, the Waukegan Police will not participate in any of the reported operations. They will not wear masks to conceal their identity, and are clearly identifiable … wearing official uniforms with badges.”

By the end of the month, North Chicago School District 187, Waukegan School District 60, and Zion Elementary School District 6 had issued warnings to parents about ICE activities. Although their facilities were “safe havens,” the school districts received phone calls from parents afraid to drive their children to classes or leave them at bus stops.

Random detentions by ICE had been occurring in the Foss Park area of North Chicago, as well as in public institutions and on streets in Waukegan. ICE’s “Operation Midway Blitz” program is meant to arrest illegal immigrants with criminal records but questions of racial profiling have been raised.

“There’s a great deal of uncertainty and anxiety in the community,” said Alice Garcia, director of programs at Waukegan’s Hispanic American Community Education and Services. “People are aware of the increased enforcement activity and feel that it’s becoming harder to predict where and when ICE operations may occur.”

“Those with pending applications or legal status are expressing fear about being in public places or accessing services,” Garcia said. “Our staff and partner organizations are spending more time helping families prepare for possible encounters. Overall, the community feels the pressure of a climate that’s becoming more punitive.”

ICE agents had been making individual detentions at the College of Lake County-Lakeshore Campus, a Home Depot in Waukegan, and in Park City on Oct. 6. An incident during the afternoon of Oct. 6, in front of Waukegan’s City Hall, highlighted the controversy.

Dariana Fajardo, 23, a College of Lake County entertainment major, made a U-turn on West Street in front of City Hall. According to a Department of Homeland Security statement, she was detained for attempting to “box in” and impede ICE vehicles moving in the same direction ahead of her. A confrontation ensued and she was pulled from her vehicle.

She called to Mayor Cunningham, who was exiting City Hall, and he attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation. The encounter was captured on cell phone video by Lake County Board District 16 Representative Esiah Campos, the lone elected Hispanic member of the board.

Fajardo was released that evening.

The student is an American citizen, her father told Campos.

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights organized an Oct. 7 press conference at the Waukegan Veterans Memorial Plaza. U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield,; state Sens. Mary Edy-Allen, D-Libertyville, and Adriane Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove; and Cunningham spoke at the gathering.

“We have neighbors who are afraid to go to the grocery store,” said Edy-Allen. “This is un-American.”

Dulce Ortiz, ICIRR Board president, warned of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

“The escalation that we warned about…is here. This is political theater and a campaign of terror with our community as the target,” Ortiz said. “Our communities deserve safety.”

In the aftermath, organizations geared toward immigrants have promoted “know your rights” informational outlets.

Garcia’s agency helps with immigration applications for citizenship and assistance.

“We’re working to keep people informed, supported, and connected to trusted resources, such as the ones we provide,” she said.

Cunningham has seen ICE activity within the municipality since last month, and is aware of potential future incidents. On Thursday, he said, “I have had some time to reflect on the situation involving federal immigration agents that occurred outside of Waukegan City Hall. First of all, I want to thank our community who remained calm and helped de-escalate the tense situation.

“I also had a conversation with Dulce Ortiz, and we discussed the importance of letting trained volunteers respond in these moments. If you see activity involving federal immigration agents, call the ICIRR support hotline at 855-435-7693. They are prepared to respond safely.”

Both the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement could not be reached for comment.

ICE and Homeland Security have not released surveillance footage of the incident.