Amtrak resuming full passenger service

With the number of positive COVID-19 cases continuing to decrease and the demand for public transportation expanding, Amtrak will resume full passenger rail service.

A full long-distance interstate schedule will restore four state-sponsored lines. The Chicago-Milwaukee partnership with Wisconsin will resume next week. The three state sponsored routes connecting Chicago and Quincy, Chicago and Carbondale, and Chicago and St. Louis, will run at full capacity by mid-July.

Passengers can reserve tickets for travel starting the week of July 19 on Amtrak.com beginning this week.

Amtrak previously announced a return to normal operations for the Hiawatha Service on Sunday, May 23, a partnership of Illinois and Wisconsin departments of transportation that runs between Chicago and Milwaukee with a stop in Glenview.

“As Amtrak begins our 50th year of service nationally, we look forward to growing our ridership back to normal levels and celebrating this fall when our Illinois DOT partnership celebrates its 50th anniversary on Nov. 4,” said Amtrak Vice President Ray Lang, responsible for Amtrak’s state-supported services.

Amtrak has stations in 30 communities in Illinois, serving more than a million riders annually prior to the pandemic. For a full list of stops, schedule, and fare information, visit Amtrak.com/Midwest.