Anderson, Deering plan fund-raiser

State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia; and state Rep. Regan Deering, R-Decatur, will have a Summer Event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Untitled Supper Club, 111 W. Kinzie St., Chicago.

Sponsorship ranges from $250 to $5,000.

For information, email sara@thenewberggroup.org or call 815-513-5215.

Tickets are $50.

Anderson’s 47th Senate District covers parts of Peoria and Tazewell counties.

Deering’s 88th House District includes part of McLean County.

Other Illinois Republican Party events include:

Out to the ballgame

State Rep. Kevin Schmidt’s annual Grizzlies fund-raiser will begin at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

The Grizzlies are playing the Slammers at GCS Ballpark, 2301 Grizzlie Bear Blvd.,Sauget. Tickets are $120 for adults and $60 for children ages 12 and under, and will be at Will Call.

The fund-raiser for Schmidt, R-Millstadt, will be all-you-can-drink for five innings and all-you-can-eat for three innings.

Sponsorship ranges from $500 to $5,000.

Donate online at SchmidtforIllinoiscom/Contribute.

Headed to Wrigley

State Reps. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, and Travis Weaver, R-Kewanee, will hold an outing at Wrigley Field on Friday.

The suite opens at 12:20 p.m. First pitch is at 1:20 p.m, The Chicago Cubs will take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Tickets are $2,000.

Sponsorship is $5,000 or $7,500.

For information or to RSVP, email sara@thenewberggroup.org or call 815-513-5215.

Precinct committeeman training

The DuPage County Republican Party and the Illinois Republican Party will conduct Precinct Committeeman Training Plus+ from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 9 at the Milton Township Republican Organization, 650 Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn.

Coffee and doughnuts will be provided.

Training will include precinct committeeman fundamentals, NUMINAR app instruction GOP Data Center instruction, ballot-chasing strategies, and the opportunity to network with other committeemen.

The session is limited to DuPage County precinct committeemen.

DuPage County GOP Chair Kevin Coyne will provide opening comments.

To register or for information, email info@dupagegop.com.

State Fair Pre-Party

A Republican State Fair Pre-Party with state House Republican Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, and state Rep. Mike Coffey, R-Springfield, will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 13 at The Butternut Hut, 106 W. Jefferson St., Springfield.

Admission is free.

Sponsorship ranges from $250 to $10,000.

For information or to RSVP, email sara@thenewberggroup.org or call 815-513-5215.

Young Republicans seek support

Illinois Young Republicans are seeking assistance to attend the YR National Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

The goal is to raise $30,000 to fund the travel, lodging and registration for 30 delegates.

Sponsorship ranges from $300 to $5,000.

Makes checks payable to “Federation of Illinois Young Republicans” and mail them to: Illinois Young Republicans – Evan Kasal, c/o FourStar Wealth Advisors, LLC, Suite 2225, 1 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60602.

To pay be credit card, call 312-919-9771 or email ILYRchairman@chicagoyrs.com.

In Illinois Democratic Party events:

Vella plans birthday bash

State Rep. Dave Vella, D-Rockford, will have a Birthday Celebration from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the University Club of Rockford, 945 N. Main St.

Tickets are $50.

Sponsorship ranges from $1,000 to $15,000.

For information or to RSVP, email electdavevella@gmail.com.

Checks may be made payable to “Friends of Dave Vella” and sent to 3235 Windsong Court, Rockford, IL 61114.

West marks 40th birthday

State Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, will conduct 815 West Fest – 40th Birthday Celebration from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Indoor City Market, 116 N. Madison St., Rockford.

Tickets are $25.

For information, email Tamir@mauricewest.com.

Checks can be made payable to “Maurice West,” and sent to Suite 120, 303 N. Main St., Rockford, IL 61101.

Pre-Fair Fundraiser planned

A Pre-Fair Fundraiser will be held for several state representatives from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 12 at 100 W. Cook St., Springfield.

Tickets are $1,000.

Sponsorship ranges from $2,500 to $10,000.

Checks can be made payable to: