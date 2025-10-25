Avondale Restorative Justice grads get second chance

Zachary Christian dropped out of high school at 16 and never thought he would have to open another textbook.

He had a job and didn’t feel like he needed any more schooling. Then, in 2023, at the age of 22, he was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a loaded firearm.

Prosecutors agreed to allow Christian to participate in the Avondale Restorative Justice Community Court with the hope of getting the charge expunged.

As he reflected on Friday’s graduation ceremony, Christian said the program changed his life and those of the 26 other graduates.

“It’s honestly a blessing — the program is helpful in so many ways,” said Christian, who now has his high school equivalency degree and hopes to attend trade school, while continuing his job in a family heating and air conditioning business. “I walked in stubborn and hard-headed … It changes your perspective.”

All 27 graduates had their non-violent cases dismissed and their records expunged in recognition of their accomplishment during Friday’s ceremony at Resurrection Hall of St. Hyacinth Basilica in Chicago.

“The Restorative Justice Courts give young people who have had an encounter with the criminal justice system the chance to be law-abiding and productive members of their community,” Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans said. “We are proud of our graduates and the success of our five-year-old Avondale Restorative Justice Community Court.”

Judge Beatriz Santiago, who presides over the Avondale program, said that the courts address issues of inequality and help to heal communities. She was beaming with pride for the program’s Class of 2025.

“Each graduate had the courage to face the harm caused by his or her actions, take responsibility and rebuild trust,” Santiago said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the transformation in their lives. Together we are showing that they are much more than a past mistake. They are proof that restoration and growth are possible.”

Restorative Justice Community Courts assist young adults, age 18-26, charged with non-violent felony or misdemeanor crimes, reintegrate into their communities. The courts resolve conflict through restorative conferences and peace circles involving participants, victims, family members, friends, others affected by the crime and the community.

The peace circle process used in the courts enables participants to reach a “Repair of Harm Agreement” with members of the community.

Each participant agrees to complete certain tasks, such as perform an act of community service, write a letter of reflection, obtain a high school equivalency diploma and/or undergo substance abuse treatment. If the participant successfully completes all the tasks set out in the agreement, his or her case is dismissed and the offense expunged. All participants in Friday’s ceremony successfully fulfilled all the requirements of their agreements.

Victims are not required to participate. However, if they choose, they may directly address the participant to express how they were hurt and what they need to heal from the crime.

For a case to be eligible for the Restorative Justice Court, the person charged must:

Be 18 to 26 years old

Have been charged with a nonviolent felony or misdemeanor

Live, work or worship in one of the neighborhoods which has a community court

Have a nonviolent criminal history

Accept responsibility for the harm caused

“It’s just beautiful,” said participant Zachary Christian, who noted the peace circles helped him open up and talk to people. “I think there should be a lot more programs like this that help rehabilitate people and help them become better people and better for their society, rather than just punish them.”

Friday’s ceremony also honored peace circle participant Audrey Thomas as the 2025 “Volunteer of the Year.”

Thomas retired in 2023 after working 35 years serving Chicago’s unhoused community, including 19 years as executive director of Deborah’s Place, an organization that provides supportive housing to unhoused women.

Cook County’s first Restorative Justice Community Court launched in North Lawndale on Chicago’s West Side in 2017. Other RJCCs operate in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago and in south suburban Sauk Village.

An internal study by the Office of the Chief Judge found that among individuals who have been graduated from restorative justice courts for at least a year, 13.3 percent were charged with a new offense, compared to 65.2 percent of individuals from similar circumstances in a matched control group who were not in an RJCC program