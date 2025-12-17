Casten, Foster demand solid economic data

U.S. Congressmen Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, and Bill Foster, D-Naperville, led 24 House Democrats in a letter to Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics William Wiatrowski, criticizing President Donald Trump’s attacks on government statistics and urging BLS to protect the credibility, quality and independence of U.S. economic data.

“We are concerned that recent developments, in addition to persistent data collection challenges and budgetary shortfalls, could affect access to information critical for understanding and responding to this Administration’s failed economic policies,” the lawmakers wrote. “BLS, an independent agency within the U.S. Department of Labor, plays an important role by publishing statistics that provide a complete and factual picture of the rapidly changing U.S. economy. Congress, the Executive Branch, and the Federal Reserve (Fed) all rely on timely, accurate, and granular economic data to make informed decisions that impact every corner of the country.”

The lawmakers noted the Trump administration has taken multiple steps to cast doubt on the jobs and inflation data released by BLS, including by firing BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer over the release of weak job numbers that were reflective of the harmful impact of the administration’s tariff and immigration policies. Furthermore, due to the government shutdown, certain information will be permanently missing from the October Jobs Report, presenting a partial blind spot for policymakers, the private sector, and the general public on the state of the U.S. economy.

The lawmakers further urged BLS to work to improve the quality of its data.

“BLS can take steps to modernize its existing systems and data collection practices … BLS can invest in innovation, incorporate digitized information into its statistical programs, and consider the use of large language models (LLMs) to make it easier for people to report their industries, occupations, and activities,” the lawmakers continue. “We urge the Administration to grant BLS leadership flexibility to spend congressionally appropriated funds in ways that prioritize these upgrades, partnerships, and its ability to hire, retain, and train talent.”

In addition to Casten and Foster, the letter was signed by Reps. Joyce Beatty, Janelle Bynum, Emanuel Cleaver, Cleo Fields, Sylvia Garcia, Vicente Gonzalez, Josh Gottheimer, Al Green, Jim Himes, Sam Liccardo, Stephen Lynch, Dave Min, Gregory Meeks, Brittany Pettersen, Ayanna Pressley, David Scott, Brad Sherman, Rashida Tlaib, Ritchie Torres, Juan Vargas, Nydia Velázquez, and Nikema Williams.