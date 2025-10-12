Casten: None of us benefits from government shutdown 

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, isn’t keeping score during the government shutdown.

“I think 90 percent of what you read about the shutdown is largely a waste of paper because it is written about ‘OK, who is politically winning? Who is politically losing?’” Casten said during a telephone town hall Tuesday. “I don’t care who is politically winning and who is politically losing and none of us should.

“The question is how did we get into this and how are we going to get out of this because none of us benefit from having the government shut down.”

The federal government has furloughed workers deemed “non-essential” and not paying “essential” workers required to be on the job since it began its new fiscal year on Oct. 1 without a budget in place.

Casten said a prolonged shutdown could signal problems for travelers at airports as Transportation Security Administration workers may call in sick or move on to other jobs.

“TSA employees are generally not getting high salaries,” Casten said. “You can only go so long without paying your rent.”

Casten, whose district covers Cook and DuPage counties, said that congressional Democrats were left with a choice after President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill passed, “decimating the health care system.”

Without tax credits being continued past the end of this year, people getting health insurance through the Affordable Care Act could see premiums rise 70 percent to 100 percent.

“Some people will just lose their health care,” Casten said.

He said congressional Democrats were left with a choice, “fight to restore health care … or do we roll over? I think we made the right choice.”

The federal government needs to pass 12 separate appropriations bills and they must be signed by the president prior to Sept. 30 to avoid a shutdown. Not one appropriations bill has been passed for the current fiscal year.

“I can tell you from my private sector life if I ever didn’t submit a budget by the end of our fiscal year, I would have gotten in a lot of trouble with my board,” Casten said. “Congress sometimes slips beyond those goals, but that’s what we should be doing.”

Casten said the National Flood Insurance Program has no funding right now so anyone whose house is in a flood plain and has a flood would not get financial support from the government.

He added the tele-health program, created during COVID to help people in rural areas or who are unable to travel connect with a doctor electronically is also in peril of not being continued.

The Downers Grove congressman said such things are in trouble “because none of those things were prioritized.”

“You have to go through and say, ‘OK, what did we prioritize in the first nine months of this calendar year? “ Casten said. “The big priority was getting what President Trump called the One Big Beautiful Bill. Some of us call it the Big Ugly Bill. It was a straight partisan vote.

“It was the bill that added $3.5 trillion to the deficit, gave a huge tax cut to billionaires and decimated our Medicaid system, cut $900 billion out of health care and food stamps, SNAP. That was not a popular vote. It was not a bipartisan vote.”

Casten said the president subsequently asked for what’s called a rescission package, which is the authority to reduce funding below congressionally mandated levels and that was after the White House had been refusing to spend money consistent with congressional appropriations.

“This is completely illegal, completely unconstitutional and since Richard Nixon, I am not aware of any president that has done it,” Casten said. “The constitution is pretty clear. Congress has the sole power of the purse, to appropriate spending.”

