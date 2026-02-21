Casten thanks veterans with valentines

U.S. Congressman Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, delivered valentines to veterans at 23 facilities in the Sixth Congressional District.

“I am honored to organize my Valentines for Veterans card drive every year,” said Casten. “It is amazing to see the creativity and generosity of our community.

“We are forever indebted to the sacrifices our veterans have made for our country, and these cards are a small way to thank them.”

Casten’s office collected more than 2,700 valentines from community members to deliver to local veterans. Constituents across the 6th District, including students at Southwest Cook County Cooperative Association for Special Education, Downers Grove South High School, Methodist Preschool of La Grange, and Our Lady of the Woods School in Orland Park, made valentines.

The congressman’s office delivered valentines to local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts, medical facilities and community centers.