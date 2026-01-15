Chicago-based firm represents family of Minneapolis shooting victim

The same Chicago-based law firm that represented the families of George Floyd and Sonya Massey, who were both slain by police officers in high-profile cases, is representing the family of Renee Nicole Macklin Good, the 37-year-old Minneapolis woman fatally shot on Jan. 7, allegedly by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross, 43, a former Peoria resident.

Antonio “Tony” Romanucci, founding partner of Romanucci & Blandin Law in Chicago, announced Wednesday that his office had been retained to represent Good’s survivors to “not only seek accountability for her death but also to honor her life with progress toward a kinder and more civil America.”

Good’s survivors include her wife, Becca; her parents, Tim and Donna Ganger; and her siblings.

Romanucci & Blandin has also represented George Floyd, a Black man murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis during a 2020 arrest. His family received a $27 million settlement from the city of Minneapolis.

The firm also represents the family of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman murdered by white Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson, 30, during a call at Massey’s home in Woodside Township near Springfield. Grayson, who was convicted of second-degree murder in December, will be sentenced later this month.

The Romanucci & Blandin news release hinted that civil legal action seeking damages from the U.S. government would likely soon follow.

“The civil litigation team will follow a somewhat different process from filing a civil lawsuit against a city or state to hold its police department accountable. The activity of federal agents requires a different legal course of action,” according to the law firm.

Romanucci continued: “It is always challenging to pursue litigation against state and local law enforcement officers because of the many immunities they are afforded. But legal action against the federal government is even more complex, as it requires victims to navigate the byzantine, time- consuming processes mandated by the Federal Tort Claims Act. Even after following those processes, a lawsuit filed in court is then argued in front of a federal judge – not a jury of community members – to determine how justice is served. This process will not deter us in any way from fervently pursuing justice on behalf of Renee Good.”

The news release stated that Renee and Becca Good were driving home after dropping off their 6-year-old child at school when they saw activity by U.S. federal agents on Portland Avenue between 33rd and 34th streets in their Minneapolis neighborhood.

“The couple stops their vehicle to observe, with the intention of supporting and helping their neighbors,” according to a narrative of the sequence of events provided by Romanucci & Blandin. “Renee Good is in the driver’s seat, and her partner, Becca Good, exits the vehicle. Numerous bystanders record the scene. The videos show Renee ‘waving’ vehicles past her, as people commonly do when there are several vehicles attempting to drive in the same direction.

“The videos show Renee Good’s vehicle in the roadway — with her dog inside — when agents aggressively approach the vehicle. In a brief exchange between an agent and Renee Good, she agrees to move the vehicle, saying, ‘I’m not mad at you’ to the agent.

“The next seconds show her reversing the vehicle, and then turning the wheel to the right, away from another agent near the front left of the car. As Renee begins to slowly move the vehicle forward, the agent near the front left of the vehicle fires into the vehicle. The agent continues to fire through the driver’s side window as Renee pulls away, with no one in the path of the vehicle.

“The vehicle careens out of control down the street, eventually coming to a stop after colliding with a parked car. Renee’s partner runs to the vehicle, where Renee is bleeding profusely from her wounds. Video recordings show the agent who fired the shots apparently saying the words ‘(Expletive) bitch.’ Despite having an opportunity to render immediate medical attention to Renee, the agents keep their distance from the vehicle and actively prohibit a bystander who says he is a physician from assessing and assisting with Renee’s clear medical needs. Renee dies from her wounds.”

Shortly after the killing of Good, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Vice President J.D. Vance defended the actions of Jonathan Ross, a 2001 graduate of Richwoods High School in Peoria, and other Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, blaming Good for failing to comply with ICE orders and accusing Good of attempting to run over the agent with her vehicle. A multi-camera analysis of the incident conducted by the New York Times led the newspaper to refute those assertions.

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Matteson) and other House Democrats moved to impeach Noem over the ICE killing of Renee Good.

Also on Wednesday, Romanucci & Blandin released the first public statement from the family of Renee Good.

“We want to thank everyone who has reached out in support of Renee and our family. The kind of unending care we’ve been given during this time is exactly the kind that she gave to everyone,” the family said. “Nae was the beautiful light of our family and brought joy to anyone she met. She was relentlessly hopeful and optimistic which was contagious. We all already miss her more than words could ever express.

“She was our best friend with a seemingly infinite capacity for love. Nae-Nae gave everything she had to take care of her friends and family, and indeed people she never met. If there was any celebration for any one of us, Nae amplified it. If there was sorrow, she was with you for all of it. Nae found joy in others being comforted and was herself a fountain of comfort. She was our protector, our shoulder to cry on, and our scintillating source of joy.

“She’s in the goofy cackles we elicit in each other as we recall sweet memories, and she’s in the tears we leave on each others’ shirts. She is in the flow state that comes when your spirit is creating something passionate to share with others. Her voice is the one singing the song stuck in your head. More than anything, she is there when your heart breaks and fills for another person. When we remember Nae, we remember her abundant heart, and we will move forward imitating that unending care.

“We appreciate our privacy as we continue to mourn at this time.”

Illinois lawmakers have reacted with shock and calls for investigations into the ICE slaying of Good. U.S. Rep Mike Quigley (D-Chicago) was one of many Illinois Democrats to condemn the deadly shooting. U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Deerfield) said in a statement, “The agents carrying out these raids are federal officers with a duty to uphold the law and protect our communities, not terrorize them.”

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Peoria), a Trump supporter, has broken with the administration in calling for a full investigation into the killing of Good.

This was at odds with the statement Tuesday of U.S. Department of Justice Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who said that there’s “currently no basis for a criminal civil rights investigation” into the killing of Good.