Circuit Court clerk aims to assist domestic violence victims

The Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County, under the leadership of Clerk Mariyana Spyropoulos, held a Continuing Legal Education webinar Wednesday on navigating domestic violence in the courts.

Nearly 200 participants joined the virtual lunch-hour webinar to explore how courts, judges, and advocates work together to support survivors of domestic violence. Judith Rice, presiding judge of the Domestic Violence Division, was joined by members of the Clerk’s Office, the State’s Attorney’s Office, the WINGS Program and other legal and community leaders.

Participants were given insight into the court process, protective orders and survivor-centered resources.

“Survivors deserve a system that listens, protects and stands with them,” said Spyropoulos. “When judges, clerks and advocates work together with compassion and clarity, we create a pathway to justice that is fair and truly survivor-centered.”

The discussion shed light on the court’s role in domestic violence cases, including how Orders of Protection are filed, reviewed and enforced. Representatives from WINGS shared their trauma-informed approach to supporting survivors and underscored the power of collaboration between legal professionals and community organizations to help break cycles of violence.

The CLE program provided participants with one hour of continuing education credit.