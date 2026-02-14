City Colleges leader joins State Board of Education

A City College executive has been picked to be a member of the State Board of Education.

Luvia Moreno, vice president of student affairs at Harold Washington College, one of the seven City Colleges of Chicago, will join the state panel. Previously, she served as dean and associate dean of student services at HWC, where she led the development and institutionalization of undocumented student support initiatives.

Prior to joining HWC, Moreno served as assistant dean of students and director of undocumented student resources at Northeastern Illinois University. She also served as NEIU’s interim director for diversity and intercultural affairs and director of student advocacy.

Earlier in her career, she served as assistant director of Proyecto Pa’Lante, supporting first-generation Latino students, and retention and transition coordinator for a Title V cooperative grant between Morton College and Governors State University.

Moreno serves on the board of the Illinois Latino Council on Higher Education. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and her Master of Arts degree in educational leadership from Northeastern Illinois University.

The Illinois Senate needs to confirm her appointment.